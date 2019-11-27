A Widow and 13 Year Old Son Are Launching Their New Weekly National Television Show on the NOW Network This Thanksgiving Day 11 ET Called the Path to Healing Show

A Widow and 13 year old son are launching their new national weekly television show on the NOW Network this Thanksgiving Day at 11 ET in the hopes of bringing hope and healing to the over 11 million widows, 19 million fatherless kids in the country.





The title of the new weekly show is called “The Path to Healing Show” where they will be hosting experts that can make a difference while traveling the country meeting these families and setting up communities where they go. This show is a result of the generous donations of the partners of Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation. They are uniting lives to make a difference.



Tracy Boone and her 13-year-old son Elijah, from Colorado, have been working with horses for almost seven years. However, they don't always ride. The Boone's specialize in equine-assisted Philosophy which is learning with horses. In October, their foundation, Elijah’s Path to Healing was featured on Channel 9 News and captured the hearts of the journalists. The



In 2012, Tracy Boone and her young son, Elijah, lost their happily ever after when Reid, Tracy’s beloved husband, and Elijah’s dad died. Tracy was left a widow and Elijah fatherless without his hero. Although fighting the brain disease Reid had was difficult, Tracy realized that the healing process might be even more difficult especially for her young son of six years. Sadly, she was right.



"Whenever you go through a traumatic experience you can’t forget it. It’s like a scar," Elijah says. "It’s with you. Over time it heals, but it never really goes away."



The mission of the foundation is to provide resources to grieving widows and children who have lost a parent - resources like equine-assisted therapy, workshops, and retreats, prayer groups, access to medical practitioners who specialize in children’s development needs, grief therapists, financial advisors and even a photographer for new family portraits. The foundation is actively raising funds to purchase a Keystone Raptor 429 and a F450 Duely to set up communities across America.



Boone describes a horse's response as a mirror of yourself. Horses can pick up on anxiety, depression, traumatic brain injuries, behavioral issues and a range of other mental health problems and past traumas. "You get someone with anxiety like we had, and you walk up to a horse and you start brushing it, right? It calms you and you start to get into connection again,” Boone said.



