Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program

Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline





“Financial strength requires strategies for protection whether you live too long, die too soon, or get sick along the way,” says Labat, “that’s why we created The Financial Cures System© which teaches results-based strategies for financial mastery.” Dr. Labat’s commitment to provide people with this knowledge, understanding, and exposure empowers them to ascend from where they are to where they want to be.



Users can sign up via text at 678-361-3656. All they need to do is text that they are interested in enrolling in the Financial Cures program. Once users have done that, they will be guided through the plan options over a quick 5-minute phone call. There is no cost to get an affordable premium with a low deductible, free preventive care, a low max out of pocket, and the confidence to know that they’re covered in the event of a medical situation.



In addition to the Financial Cures program being launched, pre-sales of Dr. Labat’s book “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” and will also be available as the first part of the program at www.thefinancialcures.com.



About Dr. Wendy Labat: Dr. Wendy Labat is an entrepreneur, strategist, speaker, and author. She has her Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Entrepreneurship and over 35 years of experience as an entrepreneur. She is the CEO of The Financial Cures LLC. The scope of the company includes financial services, insurance, tax preparation, entrepreneurial development, and business strategy.



Dr. Wendy Labat

678-361-3656



www.thefinancialcures.com



