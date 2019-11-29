Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada

Press Releases NOI Press Release Share Blog

Headquartered in Ontario, Northern Optotronics Inc. (www.noi.ca) is a 23 year old company and Canada’s leading provider of multi-vendor laser and medical equipment service. Toronto, Canada, November 29, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI) is excited to announce the launch of its new business unit focused on providing third party repair services across Canada.Established to simplify the after sale service and repair process for companies entering or expanding in the Canadian market, NOI’s new business unit will:· Reduce cost and time for companies who require a service organization to facilitate expanding or entering the Canadian market. NOI offers a turnkey solution to address the entire service process or fill gaps based on customer need.· Address challenges with geographical size by leveraging NOI’s knowledge, experience, investment in infrastructure and people across Canada.· Eliminate restrictions that U.S. and international companies have with moving technicians and parts across borders, resulting in reduced downtime and faster response times to customers.Geoff Miller, Partner and VP said, “Experience has taught us that after sales service and support is often as important a factor in making a purchasing decision as the technology itself. It is critical for customers to know that if the equipment breaks, there is someone to call for a quick, effective resolution. Downtime costs money and impacts hard earned reputations.” Geoff adds, “Our program allows companies to focus on their strength which is often sales, and allows NOI to take care of any and all service and repair aspects ranging from the initial call through problem resolution.”Headquartered in Ontario, Northern Optotronics Inc. (www.noi.ca) is a 23 year old company and Canada’s leading provider of multi-vendor laser and medical equipment service. Contact Information NOI

Geoffrey Miller

1.705.327.7993



www.noi.ca



