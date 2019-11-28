PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Red Pill Medical, Inc.

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA


Phoenix, AZ, November 28, 2019 --(PR.com)-- On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them.

“I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith, M.D., CEO of Red Pill Medical, Inc. “The FDA has a very difficult job to do with respect to CBD. The CBD space is growing exponentially and there is mass confusion on all sides. CBD companies are often not sure how to comply with the FDA guidelines, the public is confused about how CBD should be used, its safety or even how to know if they are buying a quality product.”

The FDA has sent out numerous warning letters to CBD companies in 2019 including industry giant Curaleaf in July of this year.

“I view this as an opportunity to fully comply with label and statement requirements and to work with the FDA going forward as more needed regulations get implemented,” said Dr. Smith. “We have been rooted on the medical side of CBD from the day the company was founded in 2016. Our message of helping and educating people on CBD is resonating with the public. We have never done email campaigns or direct marketing. Our website isn’t even search engine optimized! We have grown rapidly organically from word of mouth and from the health care providers we work with. I can’t speak for the other companies that were on that list or the previous lists but for Red Pill is was a positive.”
Contact Information
Red Pill Medical, Inc.
Gregory A. Smith M.D.
844-733-5442
Contact
redpillmedical.com
gsmith@redpillmedical.com

