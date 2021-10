Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Two All-NVMe Database Storage Solutions

Durham, NC, October 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Storing large amounts of data can present challenges, especially when users constantly need fast access to it. To gauge storage performance, Principled Technologies ran a series of tests on two all-NVMe storage solutions - the Dell EMC PowerMax 8000 storage array and a similar array from another vendor (“Vendor B”).The Dell EMC PowerMax 8000 storage array can allow enterprise-level organizations to maximize storage capacity and increase storage performance while maintaining fast response times. According to the report, “In a head-to-head comparison against a similar all-NVMe solution from Vendor B, the Dell EMC PowerMax 8000 solution offered better inline data reduction capabilities. It also supported better simulated OLTP database performance than the Vendor B solution, including up to 3.6 times the throughput during the data extraction phase of a simulated ETL workload.”To learn more about how the Dell EMC PowerMax 8000 outperformed the Vendor B array, read the report at http://facts.pt/wAiaXaY , or see the infographic at http://facts.pt/76Ghn1R About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com