Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Data Analysis Speeds of Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers with and Without Intel Optane Persistent Memory


In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane persistent memory to Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers enabled the solution to analyze more data at once, faster, than the solution without it.

Durham, NC, August 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Medium-sized businesses and small enterprises gather data at increasing rates. Shaving time off data analysis - or analyzing more data at once - can help these organizations increase business agility by enabling them to make important decisions sooner. Principled Technologies (PT) tested an Intel Xeon Gold 6240L processor-powered Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd solution with and without Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem), a new memory technology that offers a performance layer between memory and traditional storage.

According to the report, “...adding Intel Optane persistent memory in App Direct mode improved data analytics performance, enabling the server to process 50 percent more query streams 3.2 percent faster and cutting single-stream processing time by 26 percent. By equipping Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers with Intel Optane PMem, medium businesses and enterprises could analyze data faster, turning insights into action that furthers business initiatives.”

To learn more about how adding Intel Optane PMem to Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers can speed up data analysis, read the full report at http://facts.pt/v71sw6a, peruse the summary at http://facts.pt/yzhwk50, and see the infographic at http://facts.pt/e2gfaz7.
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

