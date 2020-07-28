PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Dell SupportAssist OS Recovery Service Contains Features That Recovery Solutions from Lenovo and Microsoft Lack


The Dell service offered more ways to come back after an OS failure, and more support for getting back to normal.

Durham, NC, July 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) compared the features of three recovery solutions for Windows 10:

- Dell SupportAssist OS Recovery
- HP Sure Recover
- Windows-based recovery

PT found that Dell SupportAssist OS Recovery “offered more features and a more thorough recovery when faced with certain Microsoft Windows 10 Pro issues and failures.” The Dell service was also the only one PT tested that retained key user data after recovery.

Other features that Dell SupportAssist OS Recovery supported, while the other services did not, include:

- Hardware/software repair to fix issues before they become major problems
- BIOSConnect to run recovery software even during hard drive failure
- Post-recovery assistance to restore user settings and update drivers

To learn more, read the full report at http://facts.pt/GAc8BeV.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

