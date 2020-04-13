PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies Finds That VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancers Can Distribute Over 1 Million SSL Transactions Per Second


The PT report shows that in a cluster of 16 Intel Xeon Scalable processor-powered servers with 64 virtual load balancers, VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer (formerly Avi Networks) can handle encrypted web traffic even during heavy usage.

Durham, NC, April 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Instead of purchasing, installing, and supporting appliance-based load balancers to direct web traffic, organizations can turn to a software-defined solution. In tests with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor-powered servers, Principled Technologies (PT) has shown that VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancers (formerly Avi Networks) handled up to 1.17 million SSL transactions per second, with a steady state of 1.085 million SSL transactions per second.

According to the report, “For enterprises moving to software-defined data centers, the combination of VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer deployed on servers with Intel Xeon Scalable processors represents a high‑performance solution to load balance large volumes of encrypted traffic.”

To learn more about this load balancing solution and how it can help enterprises run more efficiently, read the report at http://facts.pt/qnkyvbq.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Company Contact
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
