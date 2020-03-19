PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Single-CPU Dell EMC PowerEdge R6515 Servers Offered Better SQL Server OLTP Performance for Lower Price Than Dual-CPU HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen10 Servers in Third-Party Study


Principled Technologies compared the servers in Microsoft Hyper-V clusters in a virtualized SQL Server environment.

Durham, NC, March 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) performed hands-on testing of two Hyper-V server clusters: one with three single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R6515 servers powered by the AMD EPYC 7502P processor, and the other with three dual-socket HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen10 servers powered by Intel Xeon Gold 6242 processors.

In a test of online transaction processing performance, PT found that the Dell EMC cluster processed 11.73 percent more orders per minute than the HPE cluster. PT also found that the Dell EMC cluster hardware cost 28.38 percent less than the HPE cluster. Because of these metrics, PT determined the Dell EMC cluster presented a better value in terms of OLTP performance per dollar.

To learn more, read a summary of the report at http://facts.pt/rznpnln, the full report at http://facts.pt/4y6a2ty, and the infographic at http://facts.pt/5hz4he4.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Company Contact
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

