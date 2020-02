In a Principled Technologies Study, Two Dell Latitude Chromebook Enterprise Devices Beat Several Competitors in Battery Life and Productivity App Performance

Press Releases Principled Technologies, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

The Dell Latitude 5400 and 5300 bested devices from Acer, Google, HP, and Lenovo on metrics including battery life, web browsing, performance on common productivity apps, and serviceability.





Group 1 contained:



Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Chrome (Intel Core i5 processor)

Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Chrome (Intel Core i7 processor)

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 (Intel Core i5 processor)

HP Chromebook x360 14 (Intel Core i7 processor)

Google Pixelbook (Intel Core i7 processor)



Group 2 contained:



Dell Latitude 5400 Chrome (8GB RAM)

Dell Latitude 5400 Chrome (16GB RAM)

Lenovo Chromebook 14e (4GB RAM)

Acer Chromebook 714 (8GB RAM)



PT found the Latitude Chromebooks had up to 4 hours and 36 minutes longer battery life, up to 65 percent faster performance on common Microsoft apps, and up to 3.7 times the browser responsiveness. According to the report, “With these Latitude Chrome devices, users could complete work faster, stay mobile longer, and improve productivity.”



To see the full results and learn how enterprise businesses and their employees could benefit from using Dell Latitude Chromebook Enterprise devices, read:



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA.



