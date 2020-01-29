Press Releases Principled Technologies, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Principled Technologies Finds That 12 Microsoft Windows 10 Laptops with SSD Storage Were Faster at Ten Common Activities Than 12 Laptops with HDD Storage

Principled Technologies (PT) experts sat down at 24 Microsoft Windows 10 laptops and tested how drive selection affected laptop performance.





PT experts compared storage performance on 12 Windows 10 laptops with SSD storage and 12 with HDD storage. All 24 laptops were powered by Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processors with 4 or 8 GB of RAM to represent a wide array of users. On average, PT found that doing activities such as collaborating through email, watching videos, listening to music, managing finances, and editing files on the Windows 10 laptops with SSD storage left them waiting less than the same common activities on the laptops with HDD storage. As an example, the report has this to say about how drive selection affected Calendar app launch times: “Between work meetings, school events, personal appointments, friend meet-ups, and family gatherings, juggling your commitments can be a time-consuming endeavor. In our tests, Windows 10 laptops equipped with SSD storage launched the Calendar app 71.6 percent faster on average than the similarly specced laptops with HDD storage we tested—freeing up your time if not your itinerary.”



To see the difference SSD storage can make in Windows 10 laptop performance, read the full report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit



Company Contact

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Laptop storage is more than a convenient place to stockpile photo, music, or movie libraries, it also launches apps and transfers data. While each Microsoft Windows 10 laptop user has their own specific requirements for style, form factor, price point, and features, everyone wants laptops that launch apps and transfer data as quickly as possible.PT experts compared storage performance on 12 Windows 10 laptops with SSD storage and 12 with HDD storage. All 24 laptops were powered by Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processors with 4 or 8 GB of RAM to represent a wide array of users. On average, PT found that doing activities such as collaborating through email, watching videos, listening to music, managing finances, and editing files on the Windows 10 laptops with SSD storage left them waiting less than the same common activities on the laptops with HDD storage. As an example, the report has this to say about how drive selection affected Calendar app launch times: “Between work meetings, school events, personal appointments, friend meet-ups, and family gatherings, juggling your commitments can be a time-consuming endeavor. In our tests, Windows 10 laptops equipped with SSD storage launched the Calendar app 71.6 percent faster on average than the similarly specced laptops with HDD storage we tested—freeing up your time if not your itinerary.”To see the difference SSD storage can make in Windows 10 laptop performance, read the full report at http://facts.pt/ya1eyyx About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Company ContactPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com Contact Information Principled Technologies, Inc.

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312



http://www.principledtechnologies.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.