Principled Technologies Releases Study on the Value of Running Apache Hadoop Workloads with Intel Optane DC SSDs in an HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 Server Cluster


Compared to the same HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 server cluster configured with only Intel SATA SSDs, Principled Technologies found that a solution with Intel Optane DC SSDs completed a big data workload in less time and provided more throughput.

Durham, NC, December 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Data-driven businesses could accelerate performance on Apache Hadoop workloads with Intel Optane DC SSDs and HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers, according to a recent study by Principled Technologies (PT).

PT compared two configurations on the HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 server:
- One with two SATA SSDs for HDFS hot storage and two SATA SSDs for HDFS cold storage
- One with two Intel Optane DC SSDs for HDFS hot storage and two SATA SSDs for HDFS cold storage

PT tested each cluster with the TeraSort benchmark, which measures the speed at which Hadoop clusters can sort a dataset. According to the report, “[The] configuration equipped with Intel Optane DC SSDs processed a TeraSort workload in 28 percent less time and provided 40 percent higher throughput than the same server cluster with only SATA SSDs. With ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers and Intel Optane DC SSDs, companies could get more out of their active Hadoop datasets.”

For more information on how businesses could benefit from the solution, read the detailed report at http://facts.pt/erw42r3 or see the infographic at http://facts.pt/wi05d6j.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

