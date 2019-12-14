Oomomo is Coming to Calgary on December 14, 2019





Oomomo carries over 18,000 high quality and stylish Japanese goods, all at an affordable price. They have one of the largest selections of Asian kitchenware, with many unique and hard-to-find items.



Japan is great for many things: food, culture, and stationery. Japanese stationery is popular in the world and Oomomo offers a range of Japanese stationery from funky pens and erasers to unique notepads at a reasonable price.



Storage & Organization: maximize space throughout your home with their versatile storage boxes. Ranging from storage totes, carts, and boxes to desktop storage and more. They carry a wide range of storage solutions to help their customers keep everything neat and tidy.



Oomomo's mission is to bring the love of tasty Japanese candy & snacks to Canada. They carry hard-to-find Japanese snacks, traditional treats and seasonal flavors not available anywhere else in Calgary.



Japanese makeup and skincare brands are known for their high-quality ingredients, ease of use, and effectiveness. Oomomo offers targeted care from head to toe with their comprehensive selection of Japanese makeup, beauty products, cosmetics, and skincare products.



Oomomo carries most items from Seria, Japan's second largest 100-yen shop, with over 1,376 stores across Japan since 2016. Their nicely designed items are known for their high quality and innovative style. On top of that, they carry Sanrio products including Hello Kitty, Melody, and Rilakkuma. They also carry items from Cou Cou, a 300 yen shop variety store in Japan.



Oomomo will open their first Calgary store in Pacific Place Mall on Dec. 14, 2019. The first 200 people will receive a $10 gift card. Also, there will be a free gift card giveaway in-store, worth up to $100.



