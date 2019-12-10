Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower

Press Releases Azalla Botanicals LLC Press Release Share Blog

All of our products are also tested by an independent, accredited laboratory to verify CBD potency and are thoroughly screened for pesticides and unwanted contaminants. Test results for each batch are posted on our website and are accessible via the scannable QR code contained on each package. Clearwater, FL, December 10, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Tampa-based CBD company Azalla has announced the launch of its smokable CBD hemp flower. Building on its already popular smokable CBD joints, the CBD flower will be sold in individual consumer packaging and will enable customers to smoke their flower however they please, or use it for a variety of cooking options.Azalla sources its hemp flower from a hand-picked group of farmers based in Southern Oregon. All hemp flower is air cured, which preserves the natural terpenes of the plant and allows for a smooth taste. With sizes offered in both 1 and 3.5 grams, the CBD flower will be sold in resealable packaging. With these options, consumers will be able to try a variety of hemp flower options at an affordable price.Azalla will offer three varieties of hemp flower variations, each with unique characteristics:Sour Space Candy – A cross between CBD-dominant Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry, it has an intense terpene profile similar to Sour Diesel/Chem/OG and produces dense purple and green buds. It has a terpene profile of B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene and Bisabolol and provides a smell of citrus, tropical fruit and sour candy reminiscent of a Sativa.Special Sauce – Special Sauce was crossed with Early Resin Berry to provide an Oregon CBD flagship cultivar. It has a unique terpene profile of Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, a-Bisabolol giving an exotic berry armor mixed with with a sweet, earthy aroma. Special Sauce is a true hybrid, not a sativa or indica hybrid.Elektra – Mixing legendary AC/DC Cultivar with Early Berry Resin produces Elektra. Although Myrcene dominant, it also includes, a-Pinene, Limonene, and β-Caryophyllene, This hybrid is a very flavorful strain with a hint of berries, citrus, and spice.About AzallaAt Azalla, ensuring the quality of our products is our highest priority. From seed to final product, we work closely with our suppliers to ensure product quality and consistency in every step of the process. All of our products are harvested from family-owned farms based in the USA and are processed and sealed in an FDA-certified facility operating under GMP (Good Manufacturing Processes).All of our products are also tested by an independent, accredited laboratory to verify CBD potency and are thoroughly screened for pesticides and unwanted contaminants. Test results for each batch are posted on our website and are accessible via the scannable QR code contained on each package. Contact Information Azalla Botanicals LLC

Anthony Neal

347-545-7765



https://azalla.com



