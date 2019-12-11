Press Releases Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Beyond Spots & Dots Named Travel Marketing & Non-Profit Marketer of the Year

Agency recognized for outstanding work by American Marketing Association’s Pittsburgh Chapter.





Beyond Spots & Dots won the following AMA Awards:



2019 Travel Marketing Marketer of the Year

Beyond Spots & Dots

On behalf of Visit Potter-Tioga



2019 Non-Profit Marketer of the Year

Beyond Spots & Dots

On behalf of Joey’s P.A.W.



The AMA awards highlight the very best marketers from both brands and agencies for their creative work, excellence and success. Awards are voted on by peers and include 14 categories as well as the coveted Grand Marketer of the Year Award, which Beyond Spots & Dots won in 2017.



“To put it simply, we love what we do,” said Andreas Beck, CEO. “We have an incredible, passionate team dedicated to providing our clients with only the best work - work they’re proud of. We’re thrilled and honored to have been recognized at the AMA Awards this year. It’s a testament to the hard work of our team, and the trust our clients put in us to do our job well.”



About the American Marketing Association

The American Marketing Association (AMA) is the essential community for marketers in Pittsburgh. No other organization provides more ways for marketers and academics to connect with the people and resources they need to be successful. AMA’s mission is to be the most relevant force and voice shaping marketing around the world, and as one of the oldest chapters in the United States, Pittsburgh is the resource for professionals looking to join together with like-minded marketers in our region.



About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice. Pittsburgh, PA, December 11, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Beyond Spots & Dots earned two awards at the prestigious American Marketing Awards ceremony in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, December 3 that took place at the Union Trust Building. These awards complement an already successful year, as the agency was also recently recognized for outstanding industry work at the MarCom Awards.Beyond Spots & Dots won the following AMA Awards:2019 Travel Marketing Marketer of the YearBeyond Spots & DotsOn behalf of Visit Potter-Tioga2019 Non-Profit Marketer of the YearBeyond Spots & DotsOn behalf of Joey’s P.A.W.The AMA awards highlight the very best marketers from both brands and agencies for their creative work, excellence and success. Awards are voted on by peers and include 14 categories as well as the coveted Grand Marketer of the Year Award, which Beyond Spots & Dots won in 2017.“To put it simply, we love what we do,” said Andreas Beck, CEO. “We have an incredible, passionate team dedicated to providing our clients with only the best work - work they’re proud of. We’re thrilled and honored to have been recognized at the AMA Awards this year. It’s a testament to the hard work of our team, and the trust our clients put in us to do our job well.”About the American Marketing AssociationThe American Marketing Association (AMA) is the essential community for marketers in Pittsburgh. No other organization provides more ways for marketers and academics to connect with the people and resources they need to be successful. AMA’s mission is to be the most relevant force and voice shaping marketing around the world, and as one of the oldest chapters in the United States, Pittsburgh is the resource for professionals looking to join together with like-minded marketers in our region.About Beyond Spots & DotsEstablished in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice. Contact Information Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Melanie Querry

412-281-6215



www.beyondspotsanddots.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.