Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling

Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society.





Every year, millions of metric tons of e-waste ends up in landfills. All the electronic waste produced is recyclable, however, the current rate is only 15-20%. Disposal of e-waste through landfills and the process of incineration of cables and electronic equipment poses increasing environmental risks. By promoting re-using and recycling, we can make a positive impact on the environment by cutting down on unethical and harmful e-waste disposal practices.



“As our company’s growth continues at a rate of 15% YoY, we at Lanner want to reaffirm our global commitment to staying true to our mission of being a socially and environmentally responsible company that equally promotes access to technology as well as reduction of electronic waste. In our ISO 14001 certified facilities, we ensure environment safety throughout the manufacturing process,” said Geoffrey Egger, General Manager LEI Technology Canada, a division of Lanner Electronics, Inc. “We are very supportive of the Free Geek Toronto cause and are glad to work with them to support their efforts as well as have them as our local recycling partner.”



About Lanner:

Lanner Electronics Inc. (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged applied computing platforms for system integrators, service providers and application developers. The company is also a pioneer in white box solutions for 5G edge computing and virtualization. Lanner has over 1,000 employees worldwide with headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada and China. For more information, visit www.lanner-america.com. Follow for latest updates on Twitter at @LannerAmerica.



About Free Geek Toronto:

Free Geek Toronto, a social enterprise, collects e-waste and recycles it back into the community, while providing supported training, employment and mentorship to community members seeking to enhance their skills and employability, with the goal of making computer technology accessible to all. Free Geek Toronto is part of a social and economic justice movement that spans North America. They accept donations of electronic waste and then refurbish and re-sell computers, monitors and other equipment at a very low cost. Parts that cannot be re-used are ethically recycled in an environmentally responsible manner, with oversight by the Ontario Electronics Stewardship (OES). Free Geek Toronto is partly funded by the Toronto Enterprise Fund, a United Way agency. Learn more at www.freegeektoronto.org.



Muneeb Khan

+1-877-813-2132, Ext. 140



www.lanner-america.com



