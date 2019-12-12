SKYY Digital Media Group Announces New Corporate Website

Press Releases VOS Digital Media Group Press Release Share Blog

The updated site includes changes to navigation, with a better user experience for both mobile and desktop versions. They’ve also improved the structure, making it easier to find the services and solutions that you’re looking for. Many smaller but important features have also been redesigned to make your experience with the SKYY website a better one.



“I am very pleased to announce that we have reestablished the SKYYDMG.com corporate website to showcase the many new technology advancements and global business partners targeted to launch in 2020,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO. “SKYYDMG.com is our entry to the global community of business, media, telco and advertising partners which will also provide business and communication updates to our shareholders and business partners. Additional technology advancements will be added to the SKYYDMG corporate site and our subsidiary app vertical sites in early 2020, designed to improve the look, feel and experience to include geo tech, multilingual, and digital content accessibility in our growing verticals.”



As SKYY releases new products and enters into new partnerships they are constantly updating the site content with helpful information including management and employee updates, global offices updates, press releases, industry articles and other company announcements. While you’ll already see SKYY's flagship sports content application Sporttu featured prominently on the site, SKYY has a growing roster of other vertical-specific apps and content experiences scheduled to launch in Q1, 2020. These include MUSICTU, HEALTHTU, FILMZTU, and NEWZTU; SKYY looks forward to sharing details about these innovative products as they approach their respective release dates.



As ever, SKYY welcomes your suggestions, feedback or comments anytime at info@skyydmginc.com.



About SKYY Digital Media Group: SKYY Digital Media Group (SKYY) is headquartered in New York City, with global offices in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. SKYY empowers businesses with the ability to create personalized and engaging digital content experiences for their customers. The company has created a groundbreaking content technology platform which aggregates and categorizes large amounts of content. SKYY DMG is uniquely positioned to help business partners capitalize on the convergence of technology, media and telecommunications industries. For more information, please visit www.skyydmg.com.



About SPORTTU: SPORTTU is a subsidiary of SKYY Digital Media Group and builds the ultimate fan app (mobile and web) experience for telecommunications and media companies, sports teams and leagues, federations, universities, athletes and brands. SPORTTU partners have access to the SPORTTU global sports content engine and unique digital tools which create a comprehensive, customizable and personalized fan experience.



