Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available


Fort Washington, PA, December 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. Designed exclusively for Passport To Your National Parks books, each official stamp set features photographs and educational text from 10 national park sites.

The 2020 Passport stamp set showcases the following parks:

· National Stamp: Women's Rights National Historical Park
· North Atlantic Region: Stonewall National Monument
· Mid-Atlantic Region: Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site
· National Capital Region: Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail
· Southeast Region: Jimmy Carter National Historic Site
· Midwest Region: First Ladies National Historic Site
· Southwest Region: Waco Mammoth National Monument
· Rocky Mountain Region: Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site
· Western Region: Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park
· Pacific Northwest & Alaska Region: Alagnak Wild River

Photos for stamp sets are selected from submissions by National Park Service employees and participants in the Volunteers-In-Parks programs to Eastern National’s annual photo contest.

The 2020 stamp set and other Passport To Your National Parks® products can be purchased online at ShopANP.org or at participating national park stores.

About Passport To Your National Parks®
Since 1986, national park visitors have turned to the Passport To Your National Parks® program to preserve memories of their park travels by collecting ink cancellations at every national park they visit. Visitors can also collect the annual stamp sets in their Passport, which feature photos from 10 national park sites each year. Learn more about the Passport program at: americasnationalparks.org/passport-to-your-national-parks.

About Eastern National
Eastern National, a 501(c)3 non-profit cooperating association, promotes the public’s understanding and support of America’s national parks and other public trust partners by providing quality educational experiences, products, and services. Since 1947, Eastern National has donated more than $156 million to the National Park Service in the form of direct donations and grants that support vital educational and interpretive programs in America’s national parks.
Contact Information
Eastern National
David Eberle - Marketing Specialist
267-464-7183
Contact
https://americasnationalparks.org/passport-to-your-national-parks/
jordancameron@easternnational.org

