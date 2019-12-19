Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon

The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated.





International Association of Women (IAW) is an exclusive network for professional women to interact, exchange ideas, educate, and empower. IAW members enjoy a wealth of resources, benefits, and services dedicated to enhancing their lives and promoting their businesses and careers. Memphis, TN, December 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The International Association of Women Greater Memphis Chapter presents the “Pumps and Pearls Holiday Luncheon” Saturday December 21, 2019 featuring business expert, author and professional speaker, Denise Wiggins. Denise has built 2 mental health businesses from the ground, a cosmetic line (LipSynk Cosmetics), a cancer campaign called #whatsyourpink and has founded a local non-profit organization (Solo Mom Foundation), in which all are flourishing and are a tool to employ, empower, and educate others.Why: Benefitting Heal the Hood Foundation of MemphisWhere: Hilton Memphis, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120When: Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11:00 amDenise Wiggins is available for interviews Friday, December 20 at 4:00 pm at Hero Empowerment Center, located at inside the Hickory Ridge Mall at 6075 Winchester Rd. If you have any questions, please call 901-461-3412.Betina Hunt, Chapter Presidentiawgreatermemphis@gmail.comInternational Association of Women (IAW) is an exclusive network for professional women to interact, exchange ideas, educate, and empower. IAW members enjoy a wealth of resources, benefits, and services dedicated to enhancing their lives and promoting their businesses and careers.