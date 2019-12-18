Value-Based Healthcare Network for Self-Insured Employers Launches in Florida

Press Releases Florida Association of ACOs Press Release Share Blog

ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers.





The ValueH Network is levering a value-based model of care that has been deployed by ACOs for better health outcomes, exceptional patient experience and lower costs. ValueH will partner with its high performing network of providers to bend the cost curve by rewarding them for keeping costs low and quality of care high.



CEO and Chairwoman for FLAACOs, Nicole Bradberry stated, “Florida ACOs are leading other states in adopting best practices and the sharing of ideas to achieve outstanding results. Florida has the highest concentration of independent Medicare Shared Savings ACOs in the country, which can be attributed to the success of the ACOs in the State in generating shared savings and outstanding quality results, but most importantly, to the idea that competing entities are able to share best practices through the formation of FLAACOs in 2013.”



It is this belief that is compelling her and other members of ValueH and FLAACOs to build a network formed by aggregating the ACOs in Florida as a foundation for small and medium sized employers to bend the cost curve.



Balford Francis, one of the officers of FLAACOs state, “One of the primary barriers to bending the cost curve for small to medium sized employers is the lack of a state-wide high performing network aligned around the same principles as the ACOs.” Mr. Francis believes that ValueH has all the right ingredients to solve the cost and quality puzzle.



Why ValueH?

Milliman recently conducted research on the developments of high-value networks and ValueH through this unique network delivers on all the critical elements:



- The use of high-value provider networks can help reduce premiums and promote more affordable coverage options for consumers - with premium reductions of 5 percent to 20 percent or more when compared with broad network plans.

- High-value networks are developed through a deliberative evolution process considering more than just fee levels.

- Active cooperation and collaboration and participation by providers is a hallmark of successful high-value networks plans.

- Performance on quality measures is the key part of the criteria used for provider selection and inclusion in the network.

- Integration of the value network into plan designs is used to improve the efficiency of care management and quality of care.



About Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), A ValueH Organization

Contact Information Florida Association of ACOs

Samantha Mocas

(855) 559-8782

https://www.flaacos.com

Samantha Mocas

(855) 559-8782



https://www.flaacos.com



