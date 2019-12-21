Visit Potter-Tioga Named American Marketing Association Pittsburgh Chapter Travel Marketing Marketer of the Year

Press Releases Visit Potter-Tioga Press Release Share Blog

Visit Potter-Tioga was launched in July 2017, formed by merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, VPT’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. VPT is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com, email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call (570) 724-0635. Wellsboro, PA, December 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Visit Potter-Tioga celebrated success as the 2019 Travel Marketing Marketer of the Year from the American Marketing Association’s Pittsburgh Chapter. The award recognizes results-based marketing campaigns in Pennsylvania from brands for their excellence and achievements.Visit Potter-Tioga aimed to increase awareness and overnight stays in the area as well as optimize their website for organic searches and increased positive SEO. Results were seen almost immediately due to the strategic approach for travel and tourism through both traditional and digital platforms.“We’re thrilled to have been recognized for our marketing and advertising initiatives,” said Colleen Hanson, Executive Director, Visit Potter-Tioga. “Our extensive multimedia campaigns have helped us to increase tourism to our local communities and premier attractions such as the PA Grand Canyon, Pine Creek Rail Trail and International Dark Sky Park. This award is a true testament to the efforts and success of everyone involved, including Beyond Spots & Dots, Heckler Design, and VanSant Productions.”Marketing efforts have improved Visit Potter-Tioga’s Google results as well as supported members joining the convention and visitors bureau. Marketing dollars have proved to be an effective use of tax dollars by supporting local businesses through increased visitors, diners and shoppers.The AMA awards highlight the very best marketers from both brands and agencies for their creative work, excellence and success. Awards are voted on by peers and include 14 categories.About the American Marketing AssociationThe American Marketing Association (AMA) is the essential community for marketers in Pittsburgh. No other organization provides more ways for marketers and academics to connect with the people and resources they need to be successful. AMA’s mission is to be the most relevant force and voice shaping marketing around the world, and as one of the oldest chapters in the United States, Pittsburgh is the resource for professionals looking to join together with like-minded marketers in our region.About Visit Potter-TiogaVisit Potter-Tioga was launched in July 2017, formed by merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, VPT’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. VPT is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com, email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call (570) 724-0635. Contact Information Visit Potter-Tioga

