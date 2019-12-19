PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package


MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package
Washington, DC, December 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology Head of Americas Region, Bayer and Chair of the MITA Board of Directors issued the following statement:

“After dedicated advocacy from patient groups, industry stakeholders, and our champions on Capitol Hill, it looks like we’re finally moving towards a full repeal of this stifling tax that negatively impacts both healthcare innovation and jobs. I applaud Senators from both sides of the aisle for supporting passage of this important piece of legislation, and I urge the President to quickly sign this bipartisan measure into law.”

The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA), a division of NEMA, is the collective voice of medical imaging equipment manufacturers, innovators, and product developers. It represents companies whose sales comprise more than 90 percent of the global market for advanced medical imaging technology. For more information, visit www.medicalimaging.org. Follow MITA on Twitter @MITAToday.­­­­­
Contact Information
Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
Eric Hoffman
703-548-0019
Contact
https://www.medicalimaging.org/

