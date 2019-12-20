PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Greg Mullen

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Greg Mullen: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast


Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration.

Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast
Redondo Beach, CA, December 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Educate the whole child—improve the whole school.

Administrators and teachers know that implementing evidence-based and innovative teaching practices can feel like juggling: if you have standards-based learning in one hand and social-emotional learning in the other, what do you do with cognitive development? This book shows you how to balance all three, combining these concepts into manageable, realistic plans for success.

In clear, easy-to-follow language, master teacher and educational expert Greg Mullen introduces a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for schoolwide collaboration. He also offers:

• An integrated philosophy focused on self-directed learning and the whole child

• Research sourced from CASEL and state programs and initiatives

• Attention to academic inclusion, behavior intervention, and classroom management

• Numerous illustrations, tables, and graphics

• Tools and supplemental resources for implementation

In addition to his new book, Greg Mullen highlights many of the topics in his book in his new podcast, "The Exploring the Core Podcast." Each episode highlights a challenging aspect of progressive education reform including standards-based and social-emotional learning, interviewing experts in the field from across the country.

Find more about this new book and podcast at www.ExploringTheCore.com.
Contact Information
Exploring The Core
Greg Mullen
310-254-0515
Contact
www.ExploringTheCore.com
www.Corwin.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Greg Mullen
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help