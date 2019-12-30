PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
AIM Consulting Receives 2019 Best of Bellevue Award
Bellevue, WA, December 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- AIM Consulting has been selected for the 2019 Best of Bellevue Award in the Local Business category by the Bellevue Award Program.

Each year, the Bellevue Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Bellevue area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Bellevue Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Bellevue Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Bellevue Award Program

The Bellevue Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Bellevue area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Bellevue Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About AIM Consulting

AIM Consulting, an Addison Group company, is an award-winning industry leader in technology consulting and solutions delivery. AIM’s differentiation is our collaborative engagement model that provides cross-functional results. We work with clients, shoulder to shoulder, for one goal – their success. Founded in 2006, AIM Consulting provides industry-leading technology solutions to a diverse portfolio of clients across the United States, ranging from startups to the Fortune 500. AIM Consulting specializes in the areas of Enterprise Application Development, Data and Analytics, Cloud and Operations, Delivery Leadership, and Digital Experience and Mobile.

We are ranked among the fastest growing private companies and best companies to work for due to a long track record of success with our partners and consultants. Our long-term relationships with the best technology consulting talent allows us to deliver on expectations, execute on roadmaps, and drive modern technology initiatives.

