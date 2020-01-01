Tame Perfectionism and Muzzle Self-Criticism: Simple Strategies to Defeat the Impostor Syndrome and Reclaim Your Confidence

Press Releases Two XX Press Press Release Share Blog

Jan. 14, 2020 book release: "Confidence Lost / Confidence Found: How to Reclaim the Unstoppable You" - 27 bite-sized chapters full of relatable stories and simple exercises that offer a road map for building and maintaining authentic confidence.





Author Kate McGuinness knows how challenging it can be to regain and sustain confidence after losing it. She went from high-flying Los Angeles lawyer to exile in an Iowa farm town. The downward spiral started with her surprise termination from a dream job and deepened with divorce and financial loss. Then Kate began the journey from confidence lost to confidence found by becoming trained as an executive coach.



In "Confidence Lost / Confidence Found: How to Reclaim the Unstoppable You," McGuinness draws on her experience and the latest neuroscience to offer readers a road map for building and maintaining authentic, sustainable confidence in 27 bite-sized chapters. The author gives simple, point-by-point instructions to create confident moments that, taken together, build to lasting confidence. This book includes guidance on:



- How to increase 8 confidence enhancing behaviors, such as assertiveness, self-compassion, and resilience

- How to minimize 5 confidence eroding behaviors, such as perfectionism and inner criticism

- How to proceed confidently when networking, interviewing for a job, receiving a performance review, public speaking, and even looking in the mirror.



With warmth, humor, and unflinching honesty, Kate McGuinness tells relatable stories about how even when confidence seems lost for good, women can come back stronger than ever. McGuinness says, “Confidence is about believing you can generally achieve what you set out to do and finding the courage to take action despite the potential for failure.” For those who lack confidence, McGuinness reassures them that, “Confidence can be learned and developed. It’s a muscle you can build.” Doing so can set women on a new course to greater satisfaction. As McGuinness explains, “Confidence allows you to recalibrate your inner compass and set goals that resonate with your true self instead of settling for less than you deserve. Frankly, confidence is a tool that every woman needs in her toolbox.”



About The Author: Kate McGuinness served as the vice president and general counsel of a Fortune 200 company and spent 10 years as a partner at one of the county’s top 50 law firms. She trained to be an executive coach at the Hudson Institute of Coaching and is the founder of Empowered Women Coaching. Additionally, she’s served as a Governor of California Women Lawyers, sits on the Diversity Committee of the National Association of Women Lawyers, and is one of the founders of Big Sisters Los Angeles. She’s the author of Terminal Ambition, a legal thriller, and her essays have appeared in The Guardian, Huffington Post, Women’s Media Center, Forbes, and more. She lives in Santa Barbara, California. For more information, visit her website



Confidence Lost / Confidence Found: How to Reclaim the Unstoppable You

Two XX Press Available January 14, 2020

$16.99 paperback ISBN: 978-0-9849901-2-2

$9.99 MOBI digital ISBN: 978-0-9849901-1-5

Contact Information Two XX Press

Kate McGuinness

626-818-5677

katemcguinness.com

Kate McGuinness

626-818-5677



katemcguinness.com



