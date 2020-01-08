PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Senior Security Benefits, Inc. – Resolution of Litigation


Fort Worth, TX, January 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Gaylan Hendricks, the founder and CEO of Senior Security Benefits, Inc. (“SSBI”), along with her husband and President of SSBI, Dan Hendricks, are pleased to announce the conclusion of what has turned out to be a rather lengthy “business divorce” with the late Don Corley, Jr.

After Mr. Corley’s termination in 2013, Mr. Corley filed suit in June 2014 and engaged in years of litigation in both the trial and appellate courts. Unfortunately, Mr. Corley passed away during the lawsuit.

Gaylan and Dan were pleased to be able to resolve all disputes with Mr. Corley’s estate. The terms of the parties’ settlement are confidential.

Despite the years of litigation, Gaylan gladly reports that “Senior Security Benefits, Inc. has never been stronger nor more productive. We are positioned to continue our growth by focusing exclusively on what we do best, which is to serve our agents across the United States so that they can provide the absolute best insurance products to the customers who need them the most.” Gaylan and Dan want to thank everyone who has helped and supported them throughout this process.

Note:
SSBI specializes in marketing life and health insurance to independent agents across the United States. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, SSBI has a management team with over 60 years of combined experience. With its experience and reputation, SSBI supports agents in both the Individual Health (under age 65) and Senior markets, offering competitive products, top commissions, 1st class service, and quality lead programs. For more information, contact SSBI by phone at 800-299-5567 or by email at info@insmg.com.
