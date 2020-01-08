Senior Security Benefits, Inc. – Resolution of Litigation

Press Releases Senior Security Benefits, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

After Mr. Corley’s termination in 2013, Mr. Corley filed suit in June 2014 and engaged in years of litigation in both the trial and appellate courts. Unfortunately, Mr. Corley passed away during the lawsuit.



Gaylan and Dan were pleased to be able to resolve all disputes with Mr. Corley’s estate. The terms of the parties’ settlement are confidential.



Despite the years of litigation, Gaylan gladly reports that “Senior Security Benefits, Inc. has never been stronger nor more productive. We are positioned to continue our growth by focusing exclusively on what we do best, which is to serve our agents across the United States so that they can provide the absolute best insurance products to the customers who need them the most.” Gaylan and Dan want to thank everyone who has helped and supported them throughout this process.



Note:

Gaylan Hendricks

817-626-4800



www.insmg.com

Timothy Malone - Attorney at Law

817-336-2400



