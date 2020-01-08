La Roca FC Hosts Gala for At-Risk Children

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases La Roca Futbol Club Press Release Share Blog

Nick Rimando joins La Roca FC for their first annual gala to raise money for the Carmen Wood Scholarship Fund.





The Carmen Wood Scholarship Fund was established in 2016 in honor of the late mother of La Roca FC coaches Adolfo and Pancho Ovalle. “Our mother was a teacher and passionate about ensuring all children have access to education,” said Adolfo Ovalle, La Roca’s founder and Technical Director. “Although she passed away much too soon from cancer, I know she would be very pleased with our efforts with the gala, and that we’re doing all we can as a community to help children.”



Laura Coffee, the Assistant Director of Operations for La Roca FC, is heading up this event. “I’ve been involved in youth soccer for over 20 years. In that time, I have seen firsthand players that have succeeded in school because of youth sports and soccer in particular. Many players that never would have gone on to college have now graduated. I’ve seen players who weren’t doing well in school who, because of their coaches and teammates, begin to excel in the classroom. Sadly, I also have seen the reverse with players who left the game. My hope in organizing this gala is that people come together to help bridge the financial gap so kids can be involved in the things that will help them be successful in life.”



Individuals and businesses who are interested in supporting this worthwhile cause or just love the game of soccer, can go tohttps://larocafc.com/cruise-into-the-new-season-gala/. Individual tickets are $40, couples are $75 and a table of 8 is $400. You’ll enjoy a nice evening out, delicious catered dinner, open bar, the exclusive privilege of hearing a conversation with Nick Rimando, a ticket for every attendee to enter the drawing for a cruise for 2 to Mexico, the opportunity to bid on some amazing live and silent auctions items, and special recognition as a La Roca FC Gala Supporter.



About La Roca FC



La Roca Futbol Club was established in 2005 to provide a quality competitive youth soccer program in Utah and has grown to become the most successful club in the state with more State Cup Championships than any other club. La Roca FC trains serious youth soccer players who desire an opportunity to develop and showcase his/her skills to the fullest potential. To date, La Roca has produced 12 professional players both domestically and internationally. La Roca FC offers players a chance to play at the highest level of state competition and compete in various regional and national tournaments and leagues. In 2016, La Roca was the only club in Utah and one of 68 clubs nationwide to be selected to participate in US Soccer’s Girls’ Development Academy program. Five La Roca teams comprised of Utah’s top female soccer players now compete in the Northwest division of the US Soccer Girls Development Academy. La Roca is a 501(c)(3) corporation under the direction of its Board of Directors.



For more information visit https://larocafc.com, or contact Laura Coffee at the La Roca FC office: 801-825-6040.



About Carmen Wood Foundation



The Carmen Wood Scholarship Fund supports the following initiatives:



- Financial assistance to players of low-income families who would not otherwise be able to participate in soccer. La Roca FC is committed to helping players achieve their dreams of playing soccer at the highest levels regardless of their ability to pay.



- Opportunities for more females to experience the game of soccer. La Roca FC recognizes the need to involve more girls in sports and is striving to develop cost-free programs to players ages 3-9 and further develop and support elite female athletes in their quest to reach and achieve national and/or professional status.



