Press Releases Zeds Corp. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Zeds Corp.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Dallas Skyline Teams Up with ZondraTV Network to Provide Media Coverage for Kickoff Basketball Game

Dallas Skyline, a new professional basketball team, will be calling Dallas home starting in February. ZTV will be providing media coverage for their kickoff basketball game in Addison, TX.





Dallas Skyline is part of The Basketball League. The league has 19 teams and is on the playing level of the NBA’s G-League. An important part of the basketball world, The Basketball League gives players who do not make an NBA roster an opportunity to play in the U.S. instead of going overseas.



“Dear Basketball, I want to start off saying thank you for not only changing, but also saving my life more times than you realize. You have helped me through many milestones in my life and let me live through you so graciously. Now that we are here, on this journey with the Dallas Skyline, let’s change the lives of more young people. Inspire a community. Be a resource for love, compassion, and service. Help me make the Dallas Skyline Basketball Club a pillar of this community and an experience we can be proud of,” says team owner and general manager Prescott Mack.



Zondra TV is on the rise in Addison, TX where the mayor and local chamber have both been inviting Evans in to train their small business owners. ZTV touts itself as an affordable global marketing and advertising company that leverages TV streaming platforms such as ROKU, AmazonFireTV, and Chromcast to showcase small business and provide global exposure.



About ZTV: ZTV is a multi-media platform company with a potential reach of more than 200 million viewers and users. ZTV is currently televised on 7 different streaming platforms transmitting in over 12.5M homes. To be featured on the ZTV Network, visit ZondraTV.com



About Zondra Evans: Zondra Evans is the best selling author of The Power of Investing in You, and she is the co-author of The Moments in Life – “A Caregivers Story.” Evans is a regular on television and radio programs such as Biz Talk TV, The Big Biz Show, and The Jackie Hayes Show. Evans is the Chapter President for “I’m Possible” Women’s Empowerment Collaboration, Inc. Evans also owns a thriving Coaching Practice, has two children and five grandchildren. She resides in McKinney Texas and is a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas, TX, January 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dallas Skyline, a new professional basketball team, will be calling Dallas home starting in February. Zondra Evans is thrilled to announce that ZTV will be providing media coverage for their kickoff basketball game in Addison, TX.Dallas Skyline is part of The Basketball League. The league has 19 teams and is on the playing level of the NBA’s G-League. An important part of the basketball world, The Basketball League gives players who do not make an NBA roster an opportunity to play in the U.S. instead of going overseas.“Dear Basketball, I want to start off saying thank you for not only changing, but also saving my life more times than you realize. You have helped me through many milestones in my life and let me live through you so graciously. Now that we are here, on this journey with the Dallas Skyline, let’s change the lives of more young people. Inspire a community. Be a resource for love, compassion, and service. Help me make the Dallas Skyline Basketball Club a pillar of this community and an experience we can be proud of,” says team owner and general manager Prescott Mack.Zondra TV is on the rise in Addison, TX where the mayor and local chamber have both been inviting Evans in to train their small business owners. ZTV touts itself as an affordable global marketing and advertising company that leverages TV streaming platforms such as ROKU, AmazonFireTV, and Chromcast to showcase small business and provide global exposure.About ZTV: ZTV is a multi-media platform company with a potential reach of more than 200 million viewers and users. ZTV is currently televised on 7 different streaming platforms transmitting in over 12.5M homes. To be featured on the ZTV Network, visit ZondraTV.comAbout Zondra Evans: Zondra Evans is the best selling author of The Power of Investing in You, and she is the co-author of The Moments in Life – “A Caregivers Story.” Evans is a regular on television and radio programs such as Biz Talk TV, The Big Biz Show, and The Jackie Hayes Show. Evans is the Chapter President for “I’m Possible” Women’s Empowerment Collaboration, Inc. Evans also owns a thriving Coaching Practice, has two children and five grandchildren. She resides in McKinney Texas and is a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Contact Information Zeds Corp.

Zondra Evans

469-712-7168



www.zedscorp.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Zeds Corp.