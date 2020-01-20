Axiom Medical to Launch Improved Client Portal, Providing Up to the Minute Access to Information for a More Efficient Client-Centric Experience

Press Releases Axiom Medical Press Release Share Blog

The Woodlands, TX, January 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the launch of its updated and improved client portal. The solution provides up to the minute access to information for a more efficient client-centric experience."In the 20-year history of Axiom, we are excited to continuously invest in improved technology and resources for our clients. This month, we are happy to announce the launch of an improved Axiom portal to our clients. This release of the portal will include real time injury case information and reporting, the ability to securely upload files directly to Axiom and improved occupational health program access. In addition, clients will be able to have real time access to their account teams and support personnel. We believe the investment in our client relationships continues to place Axiom as the leader in occupational health," said Dara Wheeler, Chief Revenue Officer.Capabilities of the improved portal include:- Single secure source to view all incident cases- Account reporting capabilities- Online health questionnaire submission- Ability to request occupational testing- Progression monitoring of occupational examinations- Secure upload of employee demographic data- Direct communication with account managers and support teamsThe Axiom Portal also provides access to industry updates and health and safety best practices.To learn more about Axiom Medical, and view the Axiom portal, visit https://www.axiomllc.com/client-portal/ About Axiom MedicalFounded in 1999 and headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Axiom is a market leader in the occupational health sector in North America, with unrivaled service quality and a very strong return on investment for clients in the USA, Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.axiomllc.com

Holly Foxworth

(281) 465-7100



www.axiomllc.com

8401 New Trails Drive, Ste #100

The Woodlands, TX 77381



