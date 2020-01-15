Accend Networks Achieves NASPO Value Point Cloud Solutions Partner Agreement for Better Expansion Scopes

Press Releases Accend Networks Press Release Share Blog

Email Address: - San Jose, CA, January 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Accend Networks is a leading IT solutions provider company whose clients get technical assistance from seasoned IT consultants. From small to enterprise level and government clients, the company has smartly managed solutions for every kind of business. Accend is well-known for its customized solutions including network security, assessment and compliance audits along with managed services, network design, implementation and support of data, wireless, and voice networks, and turn-key and staff augmentation solutions.Accend Networks has managed to cross a milestone in cloud services by achieving NASPO Value Point Cloud Solutions. An expansion possibility has come into existence after signing a legal agreement between Accend Networks and SHI International Corporation. The agreement enables them to explore new business heights by offering software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and other related services including consulting, deployment, designing and maintenance.SHI has agreed to the terms and conditions specific to the NASPO Value Point Cloud Solutions solicitation CH16012 and Prime Contract AR2488 . After signing the contract, both parties are bound to all rules and regulations to maintain the validation of the agreement.About the CompanyAccend Networks provides its service as an extension to the IT departments of businesses. Every business needs technical assistance to fight against potential cyber security threats, including ransomware and different kinds of new viruses. CEO Paula Wong runs the company. She gained substantial professional experience while assisting various IT giants like Cisco, Salesforce, among other Fortune 500 companies. As an IT outsourcing company with combined 80+ years of experience, clients access feasible network security and infrastructure. They get assistance from Microsoft-certified professionals holding expertise in Azure, Office 365 and Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions architect.Contact Accend Networks at:Telephone Number: - 408-784-2345Email Address: - info@accendnetworks.com Physical Address: - Accend Networks 75 E Santa Clara St. #600, San Jose, CA 95113, United States Contact Information Accend Networks

