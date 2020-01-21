Ray and Collins Attend First Viewing of “Beyond the Secret – The Awakening”

Press Releases Elevating My Business Press Release Share Blog

Receive your complimentary gift: “5 Top Steps to Raising Your Prices and Not Lose Clients” by texting 55678 and enter ZAN into the message. www.ElevatingMyBusiness.com Hollywood, CA, January 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Zan Ray and Tom Collins, leading world revenue increasing experts who collectively have over 100 years of experience in the beauty industry, business coaching, finance and salon management, have been invited to attend the red carpet movie premiere of “Beyond the Secret – The Awaking” at Universal Studies on January 23, 2020. They will be alongside the cast of the film; Bob Proctor, Denis Waitley, and Dr. Joe Vatale, at the private and exclusive VIP lunch prior to the Red Carpet event showing of the movie. Ray and Collins are owners of Elevating My Business, a premier coaching firm, working with hairdressers and salon owners to establish business systems that allow them to raise their prices and improve the bottom line.Zan Ray and Tom Collins, founders of Elevating My Business, a premier coaching firm, work with hairdressers and salon owners to establish business systems that allow them to raise their prices and improve the bottom line. They travel the country training with high-level business owners, speakers and authors. Ray and Collins kicked off the new year with the announcement of the soon-to-be-released book “Scared to Raise Your Prices?”Ray and Collins are the go-to #PowerCouple teaching their clients and audiences how to empower themselves and their business. Ray and Collins are sought after nationwide to speak at expos and conferences. The power couple’s mission is to raise the standard of the beauty industry and to elevate hairdressers and salon owners in their businesses.Ray and Collins have seen and continue to observe the struggle of hairdressers and salon owners in making a living and wanting to prosper in their businesses. “This is why Zan and I are working together,” says Collins. “Our proven-system helps bust through struggles and helps generate more income.” The mission of Elevating My Business is to be the industry standard helping hairdressers and salon owners to make more money, have more time for family vacations, travel, and take advantage of up-to-date education. “When a salon owner is charging what their worth, all segments of the economy will benefit,” says Ray, “when you help a salon owner, you help the entire community.”About Ray and Collins: Ray and Collins collectively have over 100 years of experience in the beauty industry, business coaching, financial and salon management. They are national speakers, authors and business coaches, known as the go-to #PowerCouple in the industry. Their book “Scared to Raise Your Prices?” is based on their signature presentation and program and will be published in early 2020. The book focuses on how salon and service providers can stay competitive in the marketplace and raise their prices without losing clients.Contact Zan Ray and Tom Collins for interviews or to speak at your event. ZanTom@ElevatingMyBusiness.com.Receive your complimentary gift: “5 Top Steps to Raising Your Prices and Not Lose Clients” by texting 55678 and enter ZAN into the message. www.ElevatingMyBusiness.com Contact Information Elevating My Business

Zan Ray

800-850-2341



elevatingmybusiness.com



