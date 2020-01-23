The Mommie Series Announces San Antonio as First Expansion City

Press Releases The Mommie Series Press Release Share Blog

The Mommie Series is a quarterly educational and social series for women based on family, health, finance and fashion. The Mommie Series events are held in Houston and, now, San Antonio, with plans to expand to Austin and Dallas. The success of The Mommie Series has been featured by the Houston Chronicle, NBC affiliate KPRC, Local Magazine, CultureMap and more. Founder and CEO Misti Pace-Krahl is a serial entrepreneur who was given the “Gutsy Gal” Award by Houston Woman Magazine and selected to deliver the 2017 Commencement Speech by her alma mater, Texas Woman’s University. https://www.themommieseries.com/ San Antonio, TX, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Mommie Series, the Houston-based quarterly educational series for women, announced today that its first expansion city will be San Antonio, Texas. Founded in 2011 by Misti Pace-Krahl, The Mommie Series brings women together to engage, connect and be informed at intimate events with curated local speakers on topics related to family, health, finance and fashion.The Mommie Series will celebrate joining the San Antonio community with a Pre-Launch Party, benefiting Girls, Inc., on Thursday January 23, 5-7 p.m. at Aquarius Boutique. At the event, guests will enjoy complimentary light bites, champagne, sweet treats and gift bags, networking and shopping. Details and registration here.“I created The Mommie Series for the women I met in my personal and professional lives - vibrant, smart, engaged women who are eager for meaningful community and ongoing learning,” said Pace-Krahl, The Mommie Series founder and president. “At The Mommie Series events, we bring together an incredible group of women for a fun girls night out with substance. You’ll get to socialize with great food and drinks, hear from industry leaders and engage in lively, inclusive discussions.”With plans to bring The Mommie Series to other major Texas cities and beyond, Pace-Krahl said that after two years of market research, San Antonio was selected as the first expansion community because of organic interest from local women and a growing entrepreneurial spirit. The first official edition of The Mommie Series – San Antonio will be on March 5, 2020, 6-9 p.m., at Julian Gold, and tickets will go on sale on January 23 at www.TheMommieSeries.com.Notable past speakers include: CEOs and founders Ashley McClellan (The Woman’s Hospital), Denise Hamilton (Watch Her Work), Carolyn Rodz (Alice), Gracie Cavnar (Recipe for Success) and Kathleen Jennings (Kathleen Jennings Beauty), fashion designers Chloe Dao and David Peck, executives from Kendra Scott and Tootsies, and leading medical providers.Media ContactMisti Pace-Krahl, founder and president, The Mommie Series214.886.8883info@themommieseries.comPhotos availableAbout The Mommie SeriesThe Mommie Series is a quarterly educational and social series for women based on family, health, finance and fashion. The Mommie Series events are held in Houston and, now, San Antonio, with plans to expand to Austin and Dallas. The success of The Mommie Series has been featured by the Houston Chronicle, NBC affiliate KPRC, Local Magazine, CultureMap and more. Founder and CEO Misti Pace-Krahl is a serial entrepreneur who was given the “Gutsy Gal” Award by Houston Woman Magazine and selected to deliver the 2017 Commencement Speech by her alma mater, Texas Woman’s University. https://www.themommieseries.com/ Contact Information The Mommie Series

