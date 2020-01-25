Beyond Spots & Dots Expands with Opening of New Office in Baltimore, MD

Press Releases Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Pittsburgh-based full-service ad agency enters the Maryland & Washington, D.C. markets.





“As a home-grown agency with a growing national client roster the decision to expand into the Maryland market was a natural next step for our business progression,” said Melanie Querry, Founder & President, Beyond Spots & Dots. “I grew up near Baltimore so this is a very exciting endeavor for me personally. Now all these years later with business ties to the area, I’m excited to move forward with our east coast expansion with no plans of slowing down any time soon.”



Beyond Spots & Dots, a full-service agency headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, offers over 14 years of professional experience in digital, advertising, marketing, public relations and branding. As a woman-owned agency, Beyond Spots & Dots is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Maryland Department of Transportation. The award-winning agency looks forward to bringing their passion and unique approach to advertising and marketing to Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas.



“Successful advertising takes a delicate balance of strategy and artistry,” said Andreas Beck, CEO, Beyond Spots & Dots. “We have such a diverse, talented team who have perfected the art of blending data and creativity to drive the best results for our clients. We’re excited to expand our services to Maryland businesses, educational institutions, nonprofits and government entities.”



Beyond Spots & Dots’ new office is located in the Inner Harbor of Downtown Baltimore at Legg Mason Tower, 100 International Drive, 23rd Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202.



About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).



Melanie Querry

412-281-6215



www.beyondspotsanddots.com



