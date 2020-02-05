Annatel Launches Full-MVNO Services in Israel with Summa Networks HSS and HLR

Israeli MVNO Annatel launches services in Israel based on Summa Networks Home Subscriber Server (HSS) and Home Location Register (HLR) technology.





Annatel offers customized mobile solutions to the French-speaking, English Speaking and Business communities in Israel, addressing their specific needs.



“Annatel is known for always being at the forefront for our customers’ needs. We offer mobile plans that service a growing number of specific users in Israel. We were looking for technology partners that could support us as our business grows and Summa Networks’ HSS has proven to have the flexibility in scaling from a relatively small amount of users to the high volume we envisage to serve in the coming years,” says Lirone Chimoni, CEO of Annatel.



“We are happy to work with such customer driven companies like Annatel. The innovative character of this project meant an initial low number of subscribers with very specific needs and is expected to already double in 2020 and keep on growing. Annatel choose our HSS because of the suitability of our product for both smaller projects whilst guaranteeing scalability to support the growth of our customers. This deal confirms that we can deliver on our vision of offering an HSS to MVNOs for all sizes, up to Tier1 Operators,” says Javier Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Summa Networks.



Summa Networks will exhibit at the MWC in Barcelona (Spain) on 24-27 February 2020.



About Summa Networks

Summa Networks is exclusively specialized in the development of state-of-the-art telecom software that ensure carrier-grade performance. Our unique NextGen HSS reaches further than current HSS and HLR solutions and can be seamlessly deployed in-house and in Cloud environments. It enables smooth interworking between 3G and 4G thanks to LTE HSS, IMS HSS and HLR open standard technologies in one piece of software and is ready to evolve into 5G. Summa Networks is the solution of choice for IoT applications, VoLTE in-a-box and VoWiFi. Summa Networks is part of Enreach, which prides itself in the success of companies such as the Dutch and German telecom provider Voiceworks, the leading German PBX provider Swyx and the French software company Centile. Website: Madrid, Spain, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Annatel, a leading Israeli MVNO , has launched a mobile offering. The service is powered by Summa Networks’ carrier-grade HSS and HLR, which combines LTE HSS, IMS HSS and HLR in a single piece of software, allowing seamless interworking between 3G, 4G, 4.5G and 5G.Annatel offers customized mobile solutions to the French-speaking, English Speaking and Business communities in Israel, addressing their specific needs.“Annatel is known for always being at the forefront for our customers’ needs. We offer mobile plans that service a growing number of specific users in Israel. We were looking for technology partners that could support us as our business grows and Summa Networks’ HSS has proven to have the flexibility in scaling from a relatively small amount of users to the high volume we envisage to serve in the coming years,” says Lirone Chimoni, CEO of Annatel.“We are happy to work with such customer driven companies like Annatel. The innovative character of this project meant an initial low number of subscribers with very specific needs and is expected to already double in 2020 and keep on growing. Annatel choose our HSS because of the suitability of our product for both smaller projects whilst guaranteeing scalability to support the growth of our customers. This deal confirms that we can deliver on our vision of offering an HSS to MVNOs for all sizes, up to Tier1 Operators,” says Javier Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Summa Networks.Summa Networks will exhibit at the MWC in Barcelona (Spain) on 24-27 February 2020.About Summa NetworksSumma Networks is exclusively specialized in the development of state-of-the-art telecom software that ensure carrier-grade performance. Our unique NextGen HSS reaches further than current HSS and HLR solutions and can be seamlessly deployed in-house and in Cloud environments. It enables smooth interworking between 3G and 4G thanks to LTE HSS, IMS HSS and HLR open standard technologies in one piece of software and is ready to evolve into 5G. Summa Networks is the solution of choice for IoT applications, VoLTE in-a-box and VoWiFi. Summa Networks is part of Enreach, which prides itself in the success of companies such as the Dutch and German telecom provider Voiceworks, the leading German PBX provider Swyx and the French software company Centile. Website: www.summanetworks.com