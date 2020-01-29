Maine Skiers and Snowboarders to Hit the Slopes to Benefit Children Fighting Cancer

Press Releases MCCP Press Release Share Blog

With a team of specialized oncology/hematology physicians, nurses, social workers, research associates, a child life specialist and a therapy dog, MCCP offers a wealth of resources to young patients and their families in a closer-to-home setting. MCCP fills a great need in our state, as there are approximately 50-60 children in Maine who are newly diagnosed with cancer each year, with approximately 200 in active treatment at any time. Portland, ME, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This Friday, January 31st, skiers and snowboarders will gather to compete in the annual Moonlight Challenge at Shawnee Peak with one common goal: to support local children in their fight against cancer.All proceeds from the event will directly support the world-class cancer care provided to the patients and families at Maine Children’s Cancer Program (MCCP). Now entering its sixth year, the Moonlight Challenge has raised nearly $300,000 since its inception in 2015.At the heart of the cause are children like Luka Topalovic, an MCCP patient who will be serving as an ambassador for this year’s event. Diagnosed with Pre-Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the age of four in early 2011, Topalovic is now back in school and playing basketball, thanks in large to the care he’s received at MCCP over the past nine years. “He loves to go skiing at Shawnee Peak,” says Topalovic’s mother, Luisa. “Thanks to MCCP, our entire family has received ski passes that allowed us to enjoy each winter and to build some great memories while battling cancer.”In addition to hosting the Moonlight Challenge, Shawnee Peak generously provides complimentary ski passes to patients and families receiving care at MCCP. Much like Topalovic’s family, time spent together on the mountain has proved to be beneficial for many; nearly 50 families made use of the passes last year alone.Topalovic will kick off this year’s event with a solo ski down the giant slalom course, followed by teams of four skiers or snowboarders competing for the fastest time on the course. The evening will conclude with an Apres-Ski Party complete with dinner and drinks, a silent auction, awards and remarks, live music and dancing.To learn more and register for the MCCP Moonlight Challenge, please visit www.moonlightchallenge.org or call Grace Jandro at 207-662-6274.About Maine Children’s Cancer ProgramMaine Children’s Cancer Program (MCCP), pediatric oncology program of The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center, is Maine’s premier treatment center for children diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders.MCCP has three primary areas of focus: to provide children with access to the best cancer treatments available, to participate in clinical research that is improving survival rates and moving closer to a cure, and to support the entire family through their journey with childhood cancer.With a team of specialized oncology/hematology physicians, nurses, social workers, research associates, a child life specialist and a therapy dog, MCCP offers a wealth of resources to young patients and their families in a closer-to-home setting. MCCP fills a great need in our state, as there are approximately 50-60 children in Maine who are newly diagnosed with cancer each year, with approximately 200 in active treatment at any time. Contact Information MCCP

Grace Jandro

207-662-6274



moonlightchallenge.org



