FlipTix®, PCB Entertainment Renews, Expands Deal for Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, SandJam Fest in 2020

Beside the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, the events that have partnered with FlipTix in 2019 included BUKU Music + Art Project (New Orleans), Off the Rails Country Music Festival (Frisco, Texas), Sonic Temple (Columbus, Ohio), Clusterfest (San Francisco), KAABOO Del Mar, Sea.Hear.Now (Asbury Park N.J.) and Hops and Hogs Festival (Charlotte, N.C.). Newport Beach, CA, January 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FlipTix®, the innovative, app-based ticketing platform that allows concert and festival goers to “flip” their tickets if they leave an event early and recoup value, has renewed and expanded its agreement with PCB Entertainment.The agreement renews FlipTix’s initial deal with PCB Entertainment for the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, and adds the SandJam Fest in 2020. FlipTix was the official “Flip” platform for last year’s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Fla.“Working with PCB Entertainment for a second consecutive year and expanding our relationship is a testament to the effectiveness and validity of the FlipTix platform,” FlipTix CEO Jaime Siegel said. “We’re delighted to be working with them again and thrilled they are willing to embrace our new way of enhancing the customer experience at their events.”The deal with PCB Entertainment also includes a Pre-Event Flip option, where if a festival pass holder’s plans change, they can list their passes for sale at the last listed box office price and receive the bulk of that amount back once it’s purchased by another customer.Interested parties can purchase returned tickets through the FlipTix Pre-Event Flip Platform at the last listed box office price. Unlike secondary market sellers, FlipTix never charges above box office price for Ticket Flips and only charges a nominal processing fee for Pre-Event Flips.“FlipTix were great partners and their technology made it easy to provide a great customer experience. Our customers had flexibility that we have never been able to provide before, resulting in rewards for them and more revenue for us,” said PCB Entertainment COO Mark Sheldon. “We are excited to expand our relationship and bring the FlipTix platform to SandJam in 2020, too.”Using FlipTix, ticket holders who leave an event early provide notice through the FlixTix app or at the FlipTix Booth that they are departing and hopeful buyers waiting to get into the venue are notified that a “Flip” is available.Prices for buyers are established based on the amount of time left in an event (along with other variables), and never above the box office price, while departing Flippers receive rewards in the form of cash, credit or other compensation after the ticket is Flipped.FlipTix buyers at Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam and SandJam simply pick up a brand new activated wristband at a designated FlipTix location at the event venue.Beside the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, the events that have partnered with FlipTix in 2019 included BUKU Music + Art Project (New Orleans), Off the Rails Country Music Festival (Frisco, Texas), Sonic Temple (Columbus, Ohio), Clusterfest (San Francisco), KAABOO Del Mar, Sea.Hear.Now (Asbury Park N.J.) and Hops and Hogs Festival (Charlotte, N.C.). Contact Information FlipTix

Dave Migdal

201-602-2910





