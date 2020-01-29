Mapsted Offers Beacon-free Location Technology Solutions for a Wide Range of Industries

Press Releases Mapsted Press Release Share Blog

Mapsted is able to offer their location-based solutions without the need for internet connectivity or additional external hardware, such as beacons.



Under its Mapsted Location Technology umbrella, the company offers two types of services: Mapsted Maps (front end) and Mapsted Location Platform (back end).



Mapsted Maps is a searchable, interactive map that helps users plan and visualize routes. It features three modules:



Explore - a directory that helps users discover and explore points of interest in a property



Search - intelligent search that allows users to look for specific destinations by keyword or category



Wayfinding - seamless indoor-outdoor wayfinding



Mapsted Location Platform helps operations and facilities manage and customize individual services to meet specific business needs. It is comprised of three products:



Manage - control settings for various areas of a property, including name changes on the map, set authentication permissions for different audiences, and display detailed information about your property



Notify - use the location management system to create custom notifications using geofenced and behaviour-based triggers for safety, maintenance and other events, create and manage specific user profiles, and more



Analyze - create a complete picture of traffic flow on the property using heat maps and dwell time, access usage statistics for traffic volume at different entrances, exits, and other areas of interest, including real-time headcount numbers



These products feature support for multiple third party business intelligence software using Mapsted’s APIs.



In addition to the above services, Mapsted offers a line of OOTB (Out-of-the-box) Solutions for various industries.



Mapsted Founder & CEO Paramvir Nagpal said, “We are pleased to offer our innovative, highly accurate location technology in customizable front and back end platforms, as well as out-of-the-box applications, in order to allow our clients the greatest flexibility in choosing a location-based solution that best meets the needs of their businesses.”



Mapsted has mapped over 255 million square feet of property in a wide variety of industries across the globe, and holds more than 40 patents, as well as over 50 patents pending, for its location-based technology innovations.



About Mapsted Corp.



Mapsted is an innovative Canadian technology firm and a world leader in beacon-free indoor navigation solutions.



Unlike competing platforms, Mapsted’s stand-alone patented solution doesn’t rely on the use of any external hardware, such as beacons, to determine position, making it highly accurate, scalable, and inexpensive. The company holds more than 40 patents and has over 50 patents pending for its innovations.



Under the Mapsted Location Technology umbrella, the company provides front and back end indoor location-based solutions for various business sectors, including higher education, transportation, and retail.



Its front end solution, Mapsted Maps, is a searchable, interactive map that helps users plan and visualize routes. Mapsted Location Platform provides back end functionality to help operations and facilities manage and customize individual services to meet specific business needs.



Businesses can leverage advanced indoor navigation and positioning technology, engage customers with intelligent location - and behaviour-based notification solutions, and get deep insights with a comprehensive location-based analytics suite to take their business to the next level.



In addition, the company offers Mapsted Location Solutions, a line of flexible out-of-the-box application solutions for various industries.



