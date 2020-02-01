Press Releases The Medical Center of Aurora Press Release Share Blog

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's The Medical Center of Aurora Receives CMS Five-Star Quality Rating





The Medical Center of Aurora, the first community hospital in the Denver Metro area to receive two-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is a 346-bed acute care hospital located in Aurora, Colorado. The Medical Center of Aurora is comprised of five campuses in Aurora and Centennial, Colo., including the Main Campus, located at Interstate 225 and Mississippi, the North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Centennial Medical Plaza, Saddle Rock ER, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, Spalding Rehabilitation at P/SL, and a medical office building at Green Valley Ranch. The Main Campus facility is a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, and has an affiliation with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children as well as the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. The Medical Center of Aurora received ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group (Fall 2016 - Spring 2019), was Colorado’s only hospital to receive the Leapfrog Top General Hospital designation two years in a row (2016, 2017), and was recognized as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report (2014-2015, 2017-2018, 2018-2019). The Medical Center of Aurora is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Learn more at AuroraMed.com. Aurora, CO, February 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has received a five-star rating for overall quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the most recent release of their Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. This is the second time that TMCA has received a five-star rating in the CMS Hospital Compare Program. The ratings are based on quality data as recent as October 2019.“I am extremely proud of our organization for receiving another five-star rating,” said Ryan Simpson, President and CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. “Our colleagues and physicians make this achievement possible with their dedication to providing safe, high-quality care to our patients.”CMS uses the overall hospital rating system to publicly report how well 4,500 U.S. hospitals perform in seven key quality measures – mortality, the safety of care, readmission, patient experience, the effectiveness of care, timeliness of care, and efficient use of medical imaging. The overall hospital rating ranges from 1 to 5 stars and hospitals with more stars performed better in these measures. In the Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2020, CMS gave 407 hospitals a five-star rating.Hospital Compare is part of the CMS Hospital Quality Initiative. The goal of the program is to help improve hospitals’ quality of care through easy to understand data on hospital performance, and quality information from patient perspectives. The star ratings are provided as a service to the public to help consumers understand a hospital’s quality performance.About The Medical Center of AuroraThe Medical Center of Aurora, the first community hospital in the Denver Metro area to receive two-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is a 346-bed acute care hospital located in Aurora, Colorado. The Medical Center of Aurora is comprised of five campuses in Aurora and Centennial, Colo., including the Main Campus, located at Interstate 225 and Mississippi, the North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Centennial Medical Plaza, Saddle Rock ER, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, Spalding Rehabilitation at P/SL, and a medical office building at Green Valley Ranch. The Main Campus facility is a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, and has an affiliation with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children as well as the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. The Medical Center of Aurora received ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group (Fall 2016 - Spring 2019), was Colorado’s only hospital to receive the Leapfrog Top General Hospital designation two years in a row (2016, 2017), and was recognized as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report (2014-2015, 2017-2018, 2018-2019). The Medical Center of Aurora is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Learn more at AuroraMed.com. Contact Information The Medical Center of Aurora

Laura Stephens

303-591-5635



www.AuroraMed.com



