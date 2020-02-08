Press Releases Sarah J. Halstead Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Sarah J. Halstead: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: New Amazon Prime Video Special: "RV's And Cats" with Comedian Sarah J. Halstead Will Make Your Year

Emmy Award winning Director: Jeff Greenstein (of Will and Grace, Mom, Friends and more) directs "RV's & Cats."





Sarah is the writer & creator of “RV’s And Cats” and she is definitely one to watch, bringing laughs to the major comedy clubs in Los Angeles. "RV's & Cats" is directed by Emmy Award winning Director: Jeff Greenstein (of Will and Grace, Mom, Friends and more.)



The TV version was adapted from a live performance at Second City in Hollywood and included guest spots from Mindy Rickles (Don Rickle's daughter) and many others. The first teaser will be available online on IMDb this week.



The show entertains with Sarah's recent radical lifestyle change. She sold her beautiful home in the suburbs, quit the 6 figure corporate job, loaded into a 30ft RV and just started driving. And the rest is history. With no real plan, just the need for a change, she shares her journey through Texas and New York and beyond. Join in to see the fun as she brings a special spirit and energy to the stage and keeps us always wanting more.



On the same night it premieres, she will also host a Viewing Party in Hollywood with friends and family, which includes a number of high profile showrunners, TV comedy writers, talented comics, dancers and actors, including Jon Cryer from Super Girl, Nicolette Sheridan from Dynasty, Rob Morrow from Billions, Karen McCullah, screenwriter for Legally Blonde, Alessandra Torresani from Big Bang Theory, Iris Almario from Flipped & All Rise, Christopher May from Westworld and more.



For Press Interviews and more information please contact Tess at Tesseract Talent PR. TesseractTalent@gmail.com / 937-304-9005 Los Angeles, CA, February 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- What do “RV’s and Cats” Have In Common? Tune in to see Sarah J. Halstead on Amazon Prime Video and find out.Sarah is the writer & creator of “RV’s And Cats” and she is definitely one to watch, bringing laughs to the major comedy clubs in Los Angeles. "RV's & Cats" is directed by Emmy Award winning Director: Jeff Greenstein (of Will and Grace, Mom, Friends and more.)The TV version was adapted from a live performance at Second City in Hollywood and included guest spots from Mindy Rickles (Don Rickle's daughter) and many others. The first teaser will be available online on IMDb this week.The show entertains with Sarah's recent radical lifestyle change. She sold her beautiful home in the suburbs, quit the 6 figure corporate job, loaded into a 30ft RV and just started driving. And the rest is history. With no real plan, just the need for a change, she shares her journey through Texas and New York and beyond. Join in to see the fun as she brings a special spirit and energy to the stage and keeps us always wanting more.On the same night it premieres, she will also host a Viewing Party in Hollywood with friends and family, which includes a number of high profile showrunners, TV comedy writers, talented comics, dancers and actors, including Jon Cryer from Super Girl, Nicolette Sheridan from Dynasty, Rob Morrow from Billions, Karen McCullah, screenwriter for Legally Blonde, Alessandra Torresani from Big Bang Theory, Iris Almario from Flipped & All Rise, Christopher May from Westworld and more.For Press Interviews and more information please contact Tess at Tesseract Talent PR. TesseractTalent@gmail.com / 937-304-9005 Contact Information Tesseract Talent Public Relations

Tess W. Luthman

937-304-9005



pro.imdb.com/company/co0334056/clients

https://www.instagram.com/tesseracttalentpr/

Attached Files Comedian Sarah J. Halstead Glows in New Amazon Special: RV's And Cats What do "RV's and Cats" Have In Common? Sarah J. Halstead can tell you soon on February 13, 2020. Halstead's Comedy Special launches on the streaming platform and is sure to entertain all. RV's & Cats is directed by Emmy Award winning Director: Jeff Greenstein. Filename: SARAHJHALSTEADPRESSRELEASE.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sarah J. Halstead