Weinstock for Congress Video "Hip Kosher" Named a Finalist at the Upcoming Reed Awards

The Weinstock for Congress announcement video “Hip Kosher” has been named a finalist at the upcoming Reed Awards - for the outstanding way it tells the story of Michael Weinstock and his candidacy for Congress. Weinstock is a candidate for Congress in New York’s Third Congressional District, which includes sections of Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties.





The video was produced in the style of a mini-documentary. It presents the life story of Michael Weinstock, who grew up in a highly dysfunctional family in his Great Neck, New York, prior to becoming a firefighter and ultimately a sex crimes prosecutor. The fast-paced video not only includes remarkable photographs of Weinstock in firefighting gear at Ground Zero, but it also includes extraordinary images of Pope Francis honoring Weinstock for his volunteer work on behalf of Holocaust survivors.



Having taught social work and communications at Yeshiva University for 29 years, Professor Simone Gordon said she felt "utterly gobsmacked" after watching the video. “It’s absolutely astounding. The video checks all the boxes. Michael grew up poor, but thanks to the fire department, he was able to attend college and law school. And I absolutely love the way the video embraces his love of Judaism without hiding the fact that he’s openly-gay. It’s such an optimistic and amazing New York story.”



The announcement video received a great deal of attention when the campaign released it during the summer. The video was immediately endorsed and promoted by NowThis News, a popular progressive media platform. In the first three days, the video was seen by more than 85,000 people - a new record for political videos in Queens and Long Island. The video helped establish Weinstock as an unusually strong challenger to an incumbent Congressman, even though this is Weinstock's first run for elected office.



“Hip Kosher” was produced by Cavelight Films, based in Brooklyn. This is their first foray into politics. The video is a finalist in the category of Best Political Video in a Democratic Primary.



The name of the video comes from the visible title of the cookbook that Weinstock is holding while he and a friend are preparing a meal together. “Truth be told. I’m not that hip,” Weinstock admits, “I’m kinda the opposite of hip, to be honest. But I do keep kosher, so that's something.”



“Hip Kosher” can be seen at:



Photo: Pope Francis speaking with Michael Weinstock in Rome. Nassau County, NY, February 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Weinstock for Congress announcement video “Hip Kosher” has been named a finalist at the upcoming Reed Awards - for the outstanding way is tells the story of Michael Weinstock and his candidacy for Congress. The Reed Awards is an annual showcase of the best in political campaigning and public affairs work. Weinstock is a candidate for Congress in New York’s Third Congressional District, which includes sections of Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. He is challenging Tom Suozzi in the upcoming Democratic Primary.The video was produced in the style of a mini-documentary. It presents the life story of Michael Weinstock, who grew up in a highly dysfunctional family in his Great Neck, New York, prior to becoming a firefighter and ultimately a sex crimes prosecutor. The fast-paced video not only includes remarkable photographs of Weinstock in firefighting gear at Ground Zero, but it also includes extraordinary images of Pope Francis honoring Weinstock for his volunteer work on behalf of Holocaust survivors.Having taught social work and communications at Yeshiva University for 29 years, Professor Simone Gordon said she felt "utterly gobsmacked" after watching the video. “It’s absolutely astounding. The video checks all the boxes. Michael grew up poor, but thanks to the fire department, he was able to attend college and law school. And I absolutely love the way the video embraces his love of Judaism without hiding the fact that he’s openly-gay. It’s such an optimistic and amazing New York story.”The announcement video received a great deal of attention when the campaign released it during the summer. The video was immediately endorsed and promoted by NowThis News, a popular progressive media platform. In the first three days, the video was seen by more than 85,000 people - a new record for political videos in Queens and Long Island. The video helped establish Weinstock as an unusually strong challenger to an incumbent Congressman, even though this is Weinstock's first run for elected office.“Hip Kosher” was produced by Cavelight Films, based in Brooklyn. This is their first foray into politics. The video is a finalist in the category of Best Political Video in a Democratic Primary.The name of the video comes from the visible title of the cookbook that Weinstock is holding while he and a friend are preparing a meal together. “Truth be told. I’m not that hip,” Weinstock admits, “I’m kinda the opposite of hip, to be honest. But I do keep kosher, so that's something.”“Hip Kosher” can be seen at: https://weinstockforcongress.com/ The 2020 Reed Awards ceremony is being held on February 22, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.Photo: Pope Francis speaking with Michael Weinstock in Rome.