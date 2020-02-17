RTBShopper.com Helping Americans with Bad Credit Nationwide Get Financing

There are some restrictions to their program. In order to get instant financing on electronics, RTBShopper.com requires consumers to be 18 years or old with a valid U.S. ID, a social security number, a valid form of payment, an email address and phone number. RTBShopper.com has customer service representatives happily ready to assist consumers in their checkout process via email chat support or phone. Austin, TX, February 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- RTBShopper.com , a specialty online retailer that offers the most popular technology brands with helpful lease to own financing plans, announces their new instant approval checkout process.RTBShopper.com offers rent to buy financing plans for expensive electronics like Apple MacBook laptops Samsung TVs and the Nintendo Switch . Americans with bad credit who are in a financial bind are now able to get the products they need, fast. With low payments and same day in-store pickup, RTBShopper.com has given consumers a new way to get the products they need quickly.Local tech guru Ruby Taylor praises RTBShopper.com saying, "I was in a bind after spilling my coffee on my MacBook Pro on Sunday night. RTBShopper.com helped me get a brand new Apple MacBook Pro the very next day. With their instant approval checkout process, I was able to get an easy financing plan within minutes."There are some restrictions to their program. In order to get instant financing on electronics, RTBShopper.com requires consumers to be 18 years or old with a valid U.S. ID, a social security number, a valid form of payment, an email address and phone number. RTBShopper.com has customer service representatives happily ready to assist consumers in their checkout process via email chat support or phone.