Press Releases Superior Van and Mobility Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Superior Van and Mobility: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Superior Van & Mobility Expands Acquiring Presidential Conversions' Three Arkansas Locations Becoming the Largest Family-Owned Wheelchair-Accessible Vehicle Dealer

Superior Van & Mobility Expands to Offer Arkansas Wheelchair-Users Expanded Access to Affordable Accessible Vehicles; Superior Van & Mobility acquires Presidential Conversions to become the largest family-owned wheelchair-accessible vehicle provider in the U.S.





“Presidential Conversions has a great reputation and loyal customers,” says Sam Cook, owner and president of Superior Van & Mobility. “We look forward to meeting them and exceeding their expectations, and we’re thrilled to provide Arkansas wheelchair users expanded access to one of the nation’s largest inventories of affordable wheelchair accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts, and mobility aids.”



The recent acquisition of Presidential Conversion’s three locations expands Superior to sixteen stores and adds Arkansas to the list of locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Nebraska, Alabama, and Florida. Family-owned since its founding in 1976, Superior offers its customers a unique “no haggle” sales model focused on a purchase experience that is, according to Cook, “as simple and as stress-free as possible.” “We do things differently at Superior,” he says. “Every day we come to work we have the opportunity to change peoples’ lives, and that’s not something everyone can say about what they do for a living. Our mobility specialists don’t work on commission, so our customers know they get the lowest pricing possible, and we have an absolute passion for helping them regain their freedom of mobility.”



Founded by Arkansas-native John Wilson, Presidential Conversions began as a luxury van converter in 1977. The company switched exclusively to mobility vehicle conversions in 1981, and eventually added mobility scooters, wheelchairs, and home-modifications to its product line. While Superior has acquired Presidential Conversion’s name and its accessible vehicle business, John and his team will continue to offer personal mobility aids and home modification services under the name Presidential Mobility. “I’ve known Sam Cook for many years and have great respect for Superior’s business philosophy,” says Wilson. “As I began to consider semi-retirement, it was very important I find the ‘right’ company to hand the vehicle business off to, one that would continue to take great care of our customers. I’m thrilled things are aligning with Superior because I know our clients will continue to be in good hands.”



Superior Van & Mobility provides new and used wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility seating options, hand controls, scooter and wheelchair lifts, and other driving aids, all of which meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). Each Superior location is certified by the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) and supports and advocates with local community groups to promote disability awareness. Superior Van & Mobility’s sixteen sales and service centers are located throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Eastern Tennessee, Louisiana, Nebraska, Alabama, Florida, and Arkansas. For more information, visit Louisville, KY, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Superior Van & Mobility, the largest family-owned wheelchair-accessible vehicle dealer group in the United States, recently announced the acquisition of Arkansas-based Presidential Conversions, and its locations in Fayetteville, Jonesboro, and Little Rock. All began operating under the Superior banner on Monday, February 10.“Presidential Conversions has a great reputation and loyal customers,” says Sam Cook, owner and president of Superior Van & Mobility. “We look forward to meeting them and exceeding their expectations, and we’re thrilled to provide Arkansas wheelchair users expanded access to one of the nation’s largest inventories of affordable wheelchair accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts, and mobility aids.”The recent acquisition of Presidential Conversion’s three locations expands Superior to sixteen stores and adds Arkansas to the list of locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Nebraska, Alabama, and Florida. Family-owned since its founding in 1976, Superior offers its customers a unique “no haggle” sales model focused on a purchase experience that is, according to Cook, “as simple and as stress-free as possible.” “We do things differently at Superior,” he says. “Every day we come to work we have the opportunity to change peoples’ lives, and that’s not something everyone can say about what they do for a living. Our mobility specialists don’t work on commission, so our customers know they get the lowest pricing possible, and we have an absolute passion for helping them regain their freedom of mobility.”Founded by Arkansas-native John Wilson, Presidential Conversions began as a luxury van converter in 1977. The company switched exclusively to mobility vehicle conversions in 1981, and eventually added mobility scooters, wheelchairs, and home-modifications to its product line. While Superior has acquired Presidential Conversion’s name and its accessible vehicle business, John and his team will continue to offer personal mobility aids and home modification services under the name Presidential Mobility. “I’ve known Sam Cook for many years and have great respect for Superior’s business philosophy,” says Wilson. “As I began to consider semi-retirement, it was very important I find the ‘right’ company to hand the vehicle business off to, one that would continue to take great care of our customers. I’m thrilled things are aligning with Superior because I know our clients will continue to be in good hands.”Superior Van & Mobility provides new and used wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility seating options, hand controls, scooter and wheelchair lifts, and other driving aids, all of which meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). Each Superior location is certified by the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) and supports and advocates with local community groups to promote disability awareness. Superior Van & Mobility’s sixteen sales and service centers are located throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Eastern Tennessee, Louisiana, Nebraska, Alabama, Florida, and Arkansas. For more information, visit www.SuperiorVan.com Contact Information Superior Van and Mobility

Dawn McCool

317-464-7111



superiorvan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Superior Van and Mobility