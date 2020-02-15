Press Releases Bootleg Avocado LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Bootleg Avocado LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Bootleg Avocado LLC Launches Event Series Around Food & Cannabis in NYC





One of the first events of its kind in New York, State of the Union: Culinary + Cannabis will bring together food and cannabis professionals, who can network and learn from business owners who have already brought premium, canna-friendly products to market. The program includes an introduction to the current state of the industry presented by Bootleg Avocado owner, Mario A. Rodriguez. A panel discussion will follow featuring: Scott Jennings- Co-founder & CEO, Pantry; Rachel King- Chief Development Officer, Kaneh Co.; Serafina Palandech, Co-founder & CEO, A Boring Life; David Yusefzadeh- Founder & CEO, Cloud Creamery; and Kaelan Castetter- CEO, Castetter Sustainability Group. The panel will discuss topics including how they have scaled their businesses, where they have found success and how they are positioning their companies for future growth.



After the panel, attendees can network while they enjoy tastings from local CBD-infused food brands and drinks from Castetter Sustainability Group, which will be pouring their latest hemp-infused wines.



“Our mission is to bring together both industries and help facilitate partnerships, products and services that are sustainable and plant-based with an emphasis on high culinary and wellness,” says Rodriguez. “The companies showcased on the first panel check all those boxes. We are also trying to educate food professionals that are jumping into the cannabis space and vice-versa. On a personal note, I want NYC (or the Tri-state area) to be the hub of what's happening in food and cannabis 2.0. After all, we are the food capital of the world with a ton of talented underground chefs.”



More information about the event can be found at bootlegavocado.com.



About Bootleg Avocado LLC: Bootleg Avocado offers services for early stage food startups who are looking for support in culinary and operational growth, preferably in the plant-based space. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. New York, NY, February 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bootleg Avocado LLC has announced a new event series focused on the interplay of food and cannabis. The inaugural event, “Bootleg Avocado Presents - State of the Union: Culinary + Cannabis,” takes place Thursday evening, February 27, in New York City.One of the first events of its kind in New York, State of the Union: Culinary + Cannabis will bring together food and cannabis professionals, who can network and learn from business owners who have already brought premium, canna-friendly products to market. The program includes an introduction to the current state of the industry presented by Bootleg Avocado owner, Mario A. Rodriguez. A panel discussion will follow featuring: Scott Jennings- Co-founder & CEO, Pantry; Rachel King- Chief Development Officer, Kaneh Co.; Serafina Palandech, Co-founder & CEO, A Boring Life; David Yusefzadeh- Founder & CEO, Cloud Creamery; and Kaelan Castetter- CEO, Castetter Sustainability Group. The panel will discuss topics including how they have scaled their businesses, where they have found success and how they are positioning their companies for future growth.After the panel, attendees can network while they enjoy tastings from local CBD-infused food brands and drinks from Castetter Sustainability Group, which will be pouring their latest hemp-infused wines.“Our mission is to bring together both industries and help facilitate partnerships, products and services that are sustainable and plant-based with an emphasis on high culinary and wellness,” says Rodriguez. “The companies showcased on the first panel check all those boxes. We are also trying to educate food professionals that are jumping into the cannabis space and vice-versa. On a personal note, I want NYC (or the Tri-state area) to be the hub of what's happening in food and cannabis 2.0. After all, we are the food capital of the world with a ton of talented underground chefs.”More information about the event can be found at bootlegavocado.com.About Bootleg Avocado LLC: Bootleg Avocado offers services for early stage food startups who are looking for support in culinary and operational growth, preferably in the plant-based space. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. Contact Information Bootleg Avocado LLC

Mario Rodriguez

917-301-3129



bootlegavocado.com

Attached Files

Bootleg Avocado Presents... State of the Union: Culinary + Cannabis Filename: EventPage.png

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bootleg Avocado LLC