Jack Nicklaus Residence Club Delivers Good Economics for Vacationing Families with Alistair Brown International Real Estate Partnership

The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club (JNRC) announces its partnership with expert advisors in the global property industry, Alistair Brown International Real Estate (ABIRE). The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club is the originator of the Income Producing Residence Club. A vacation club model that allows families to travel and enjoy amazing locations, while earning income when not in use.





“This is an incredible opportunity for the luxury consumer looking to vacation in some of the best places in the world,” says ABIRE CEO Alistair Brown. “We are honored to be able to work alongside the iconic Jack Nicklaus and his team while building this global brand.”



“Our commitment to the Nicklaus brand is to work with only the best, in all areas,” notes JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson. “We look forward to the expansion of the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club brand throughout Europe, led by ABIRE and Alistair Brown.” Known as an international authority, Williamson’s expertise in the vacation home industry spans more than 20 years. He has experience in development and sales & marketing of branded investment luxury property. Williamson is also author of the recently released book: Life as a Vacation, The Ultimate Buyers Guide to Vacation Rental Property, available at Amazon:



About Alistair Brown International Real Estate (ABIRE)



Alistair Brown International Real Estate (ABIRE) is a sales and marketing agency managing leading vendors of high-end golf and resort-based properties located in some of the world’s most sought after locations throughout Florida, South Carolina, the Caribbean, the UK and Europe. ABIRE Founder & CEO Alistair Brown, has more than thirty years of professional experience working with global brands, including Sotheby’s International and Arton Capital. His lifelong love for the sport of golf played a significant role in the development of ABIRE. The company is based in Stuart, Florida and Glasgow, Scotland. For additional information, contact Alistair Brown at Alistair@abire.co.uk or visit



About the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club (JNRC)



The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club property rental model provides an opportunity for its members to vacation globally in ultra-luxury homes along world renown Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses, beaches, mountains, and resort destinations, and earn income from their membership. In January 2020, the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club debuted its first private enclave of homes at the Bear’s Den at Reunion Resort, ready for memberships, in Kissimmee, Florida. For additional information, contact JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson at craig@jacknicklausrc.com or visit Orlando, FL, February 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club (JNRC) announces its partnership with expert advisors in the global property industry, Alistair Brown International Real Estate (ABIRE). The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club is the originator of the Income Producing Residence Club. As a collaborator in delivery of services for premium investment properties, ABIRE will help navigate the vision and stewardship of the property expansion and member growth for the new model.“This is an incredible opportunity for the luxury consumer looking to vacation in some of the best places in the world,” says ABIRE CEO Alistair Brown. “We are honored to be able to work alongside the iconic Jack Nicklaus and his team while building this global brand.”“Our commitment to the Nicklaus brand is to work with only the best, in all areas,” notes JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson. “We look forward to the expansion of the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club brand throughout Europe, led by ABIRE and Alistair Brown.” Known as an international authority, Williamson’s expertise in the vacation home industry spans more than 20 years. He has experience in development and sales & marketing of branded investment luxury property. Williamson is also author of the recently released book: Life as a Vacation, The Ultimate Buyers Guide to Vacation Rental Property, available at Amazon: https://amzn.to/2UISmy7 About Alistair Brown International Real Estate (ABIRE)Alistair Brown International Real Estate (ABIRE) is a sales and marketing agency managing leading vendors of high-end golf and resort-based properties located in some of the world’s most sought after locations throughout Florida, South Carolina, the Caribbean, the UK and Europe. ABIRE Founder & CEO Alistair Brown, has more than thirty years of professional experience working with global brands, including Sotheby’s International and Arton Capital. His lifelong love for the sport of golf played a significant role in the development of ABIRE. The company is based in Stuart, Florida and Glasgow, Scotland. For additional information, contact Alistair Brown at Alistair@abire.co.uk or visit www.abire.co.uk About the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club (JNRC)The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club property rental model provides an opportunity for its members to vacation globally in ultra-luxury homes along world renown Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses, beaches, mountains, and resort destinations, and earn income from their membership. In January 2020, the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club debuted its first private enclave of homes at the Bear’s Den at Reunion Resort, ready for memberships, in Kissimmee, Florida. For additional information, contact JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson at craig@jacknicklausrc.com or visit www.jacknicklausrc.com