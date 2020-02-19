Keith Stanton, Mesa, AZ, Interior Designer, Earns Healthcare Interior Design Credential

Keith Stanton, Director of Design Development at Thoma-Holec Design in Mesa, AZ, earned his Healthcare Interior Design Credential. Keith’s achievement makes him the first Certified Health Interior Designer (CHID) in Arizona and one of less than a dozen CHIDs who specialize in senior living/long term care nationwide.





Passage of the examination and earning the CHID credential signifies that Stanton has met the standards for education, experience and examination and is a certified healthcare interior designer. The CHID examination is a rigorous assessment requiring examinees to demonstrate competence in a variety of aspects that affect the healthcare interior environment. The examination covers acute care, ambulatory care and residential healthcare facilities.



“AAHID is the standard to identify those interior designers who are uniquely qualified to meet the needs and challenges of the healthcare interior design industry,” explains AAHID President, Libby Laguta, CHID, EDAC, ACHE, of L2D Interior Design in Charleston, SC. “The CHID certificate is the highest appellation available for a healthcare interior design professional, and this credential is what every healthcare facility should look for when choosing an interior designer.”



Stanton earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Intermedia at Arizona State University, followed by an Interior Design degree from Scottsdale Community College and has worked in the interior design field for eight years. In his current position as Director of Design Development with Thoma-Holec Design, LLC, Stanton is responsible for long-term planning, contracts, agreements, budgets, deadlines, and internal workflow processes.



Thoma-Holec Design, LLC is a senior living interior design firm based in Mesa, AZ. Founded in 2006 by LuAnn Thoma-Holec, FASID, NCIDQ, CID, the firm has received national award recognition for its work in 28 states and Canada. “We are extremely proud that Keith has earned the CHID certificate,” Holec adds. “This important, industry-recognized credential underscores our firm’s commitment to ensuring that our clients have access to the most qualified interior designers possible.”



Certified Healthcare Interior Designers are distinguished and qualified by education, examination, and work experience to practice healthcare interior design. The CHID appellation recognizes excellence, commitment and knowledge. It further distinguishes preeminent healthcare interior designers from other architects, designers, decorators, and interior designers. More information about the American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers may be found at www.aahid.org.



About Thoma-Holec Design, LLC

Thoma-Holec Design specializes in interior design for senior living. With award-winning designers who understand the aspects of aging that influence design, our projects are thoughtfully planned to subtly support residents’ needs. Our innovative designs reflect the region and resident demographic of each community, increasing its marketability and the owner’s return on investment. With international expertise that includes remodeling, repositioning, and new construction of independent, assisted and memory care communities, Thoma-Holec Design’s portfolio reflects the most current trends in senior industry design, technology and care. For more information, visit www.thoma-holecdesign.com. Mesa, AZ, February 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Keith Stanton, an interior designer with the firm of Thoma-Holec Design, LLC in Mesa, AZ, recently passed the American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers (AAHID) examination and earned the prestigious Certified Healthcare Interior Designer (CHID) certificate.Passage of the examination and earning the CHID credential signifies that Stanton has met the standards for education, experience and examination and is a certified healthcare interior designer. The CHID examination is a rigorous assessment requiring examinees to demonstrate competence in a variety of aspects that affect the healthcare interior environment. The examination covers acute care, ambulatory care and residential healthcare facilities.“AAHID is the standard to identify those interior designers who are uniquely qualified to meet the needs and challenges of the healthcare interior design industry,” explains AAHID President, Libby Laguta, CHID, EDAC, ACHE, of L2D Interior Design in Charleston, SC. “The CHID certificate is the highest appellation available for a healthcare interior design professional, and this credential is what every healthcare facility should look for when choosing an interior designer.”Stanton earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Intermedia at Arizona State University, followed by an Interior Design degree from Scottsdale Community College and has worked in the interior design field for eight years. In his current position as Director of Design Development with Thoma-Holec Design, LLC, Stanton is responsible for long-term planning, contracts, agreements, budgets, deadlines, and internal workflow processes.Thoma-Holec Design, LLC is a senior living interior design firm based in Mesa, AZ. Founded in 2006 by LuAnn Thoma-Holec, FASID, NCIDQ, CID, the firm has received national award recognition for its work in 28 states and Canada. “We are extremely proud that Keith has earned the CHID certificate,” Holec adds. “This important, industry-recognized credential underscores our firm’s commitment to ensuring that our clients have access to the most qualified interior designers possible.”Certified Healthcare Interior Designers are distinguished and qualified by education, examination, and work experience to practice healthcare interior design. The CHID appellation recognizes excellence, commitment and knowledge. It further distinguishes preeminent healthcare interior designers from other architects, designers, decorators, and interior designers. More information about the American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers may be found at www.aahid.org.About Thoma-Holec Design, LLCThoma-Holec Design specializes in interior design for senior living. With award-winning designers who understand the aspects of aging that influence design, our projects are thoughtfully planned to subtly support residents’ needs. Our innovative designs reflect the region and resident demographic of each community, increasing its marketability and the owner’s return on investment. With international expertise that includes remodeling, repositioning, and new construction of independent, assisted and memory care communities, Thoma-Holec Design’s portfolio reflects the most current trends in senior industry design, technology and care. For more information, visit www.thoma-holecdesign.com.