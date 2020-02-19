Black Love Experience Partners with Washington Performing Arts and WHUR to Celebrate Black Excellence

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Nubian Hueman Press Release Share Blog

With 2020 being a key election year, the event’s theme takes the form of a campaign as an acclamation for black love and black excellence. Celebrating its seventh year, Black Love Experience will be held at THEARC, 1901 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020, and plans to exceed its over 2,000 attendees from the previous year.



"We’re beyond thrilled and excited to partner with Washington Performing Arts and WHUR, two essential cornerstones in the Washington region and beyond,” says Anika Hobbs, owner of Nubian Hueman and The Black Love Experience visionary. “Our partnership directly aligns with our mission to celebrate our community, encourage economic and creative support, and highlight wellness options with tailored programming for a diverse audience looking for more.”



“WHUR is always looking for unique ways to bring powerful, informative, relevant, and engaging elements to our audience and The Black Love Experience certainly embodies all of that and more,” says WHUR General Manager Sean Plater. “We are elated to be this year’s media partner and delight in the opportunity to work alongside Washington Performing Arts. This year’s theme is indeed timely and we look forward to helping to spread the words and works of The Black Love Experience throughout the DMV and beyond.”



“Washington Performing Arts is honored to partner with The Black Love Experience and WHUR to enhance our engagement in the community and to provide our programming expertise to amplify this year’s celebration of Black love, culture, entrepreneurship, and art,” says C. Lorenzo Evans III, Chief Operating Officer of Washington Performing Arts.



The Black Love Experience is a women-led event that bolsters and promotes local economic development and the awareness of DC-based programs and initiatives. In partnership with Building Bridges Across The River and THEARC Theater, the event will utilize spaces within ArtReach Gallery, The Washington Ballet, and The Boys & Girls Club. All lighting and sound during the event will be provided by iCAN, a technical theater training program for DC youth in Wards 7 and 8. The main stage programmed by The Washington Performing Arts, will feature performances by local GoGo artists, DuPont Brass, Jay Sun For President alongside Black Alley, winner of the Washington Performing Arts' MARS Arts D.C. initiative Performing Artist Call, and six DJs spinning Afrobeats, classic GoGo, 80’s and 90’s sounds, and more.



Attendees will also enjoy:



- Over 50 Black vendors from the Washington region, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Senegal and South Africa.



- Festive spirits curated by Mariama Bramble of brownbelle.com, featuring Black-owned liquor, beer, and wine brands including locally brewed Sankofa Beer.



- Special acoustic sounds and beat-making curated by New Orleans-based group DOPEciety of Couches who was recently featured in Rolling Stone Magazine.



- A series of panel discussions hosted by Danielle Moodie-Mills of democracy-ish and Woke AF podcasts.



- Workshops centered around self-care and wellness curated by Risikat Okedeyi of Lil SoSo Productions.



- Interactive art by Creative Junkfood, a DC-based digital media agency specializing in animation, graphic design, brand strategy, and web design.



- A Black Food Park presented Candy Schibli of Southeastern Roastery



The Black Love Experience sponsors include Building Bridges Across The River, The Washington Performing Arts, The Kennedy Center.



To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit



For media opportunities, please contact press@nubianhueman.com.



About The Black Love Experience



Originating from the masterminds behind Nubian Hueman, The Black Love Experience is a conglomerate of artistry and inventiveness geared towards natives, revolutionaries, travelers, and fearless visionaries featuring performance artists, visual artists, independent creatives, entrepreneurs, and kindred souls under the canopy of all things Black. This event connects the vibrant creative community of the Washington DC Metro Area and beyond, through Black expressions of music, poetry, live art, body wellness, and creative commerce, all within a positive environment. To contain it under the guise of a party, pop-up, concert, or gathering of any kind would be an understatement.



About Washington Performing Arts



One of the most established and honored performing arts institutions in America, Washington Performing Arts continues to build upon a distinguished history of serving artists, audiences, students, and civic life. The city is truly our stage: in venues ranging from concert halls and clubs to public parks, we present a tremendous range of artists and art forms, from the most distinguished symphony orchestras to both renowned and emerging artists in classical music, jazz, international genres, and dance.



Washington Performing Arts nourishes communities throughout the region by partnering with local organizations and other arts institutions, staging concerts and arts activities in the neighborhoods, involving internationally known main stage performers in community programs, and presenting locally based artists to a wider audience. Our achievements have been recognized with a National Medal of Arts and with two Mayor’s Arts Awards from the DC Government. We embark upon our next century of operations with a laser focus on partnership, diversity, equity and inclusion, and remaining an active part of the culture and community around us.



About WHUR



WHUR 96.3 FM - Howard University is Washington’s only stand-alone radio station and one of the few University-owned commercial radio stations in America, broadcasting since 1971 to nearly a half million listeners daily in five states and can now be heard around the globe on the web at whur.com. The first radio station in the Washington area to broadcast in HD, WHUR is the recipient of numerous awards including the prestigious NAB Marconi for Best Urban Station of the Year and NAB Crystal Radio Award for Excellence in Community Service.



Contact:

Mercy Chikowore, Public Relations, Black Love Experience

press@nubianhueman.com



C. Lorenzo Evans, Chief Operating Officer, Washington Performing Arts

info@washingtonperformingarts.org



Renee J. Nash, Director of News and Public Affairs

Nash, Director of News and Public Affairsrnash @whur.com Contact Information Nubian Hueman

Mercy Chikowore

803-347-6905



nubianhueman.com/

C. Lorenzo Evans, Chief Operating Officer, Washington Performing Arts

info@washingtonperformingarts.org



Renee J. Nash

Director of News and Public Affairs

rnash@whur.com



