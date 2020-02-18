Jack Nicklaus Residence Club and Rentyl Announce Partnership Providing Luxury Comfort for Vacation Rental Experience





“The Jack Nicklaus name stands for the very best, and the member’s vacation experience should be just that, the very best,” notes Rentyl Founder and CEO Nicholas Falcone. “The superior quality of Jack Nicklaus Residence Club products and amenities help drill home the essence of our brand standard of offering only the best, particularly in association with our owner services program provided by our subsidiary, Luxury Residential Resorts.”



“Key development and industry growth initiatives marked by the introduction of our Income Producing Residence Club Model have stimulated the market and forged a natural progression toward a dynamic working relationship with Rentyl,” says JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson. “I believe Rentyl’s expert use of advanced technology in booking and management, combined with a disciplined approach to hospitality fundamentals, and over-the-top service, makes a critical difference in resort rental management. And, that makes them a natural partner for us.”



Jack Nicklaus Residence Clubs offer the best vacation destinations in the world with an array of luxury properties and resorts. They also provide income producing resalable assets, flexible usage, and club buy back options overlooking the 17th and 18th fairways of the Jack Nicklaus Golf course. Properties at Bear’s Den offer a park view of Golden Bear Park with the Jack Nicklaus Traditions Course nestled around the Reunion resort water park.



About Rentyl

Rentyl is an umbrella organization creating & managing premium vacation home resort brands that combine the comforts of a home with the services and amenities of a world class resort. These amenities and services include golf courses, swimming pools, tennis pavilions, water parks, activities programs, resort concierge, dining services to the homes, and much more. Rentyl’s portfolio includes properties at Encore Resort at Reunion; Bear’s Den at Reunion; Margaritaville Cottages; and Spectrum; with locations in Orlando and the Florida Keys. To learn more about the partnership between JNRC and Rentyl and plans for global expansion, email Rentyl at



About the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club (JNRC)

The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club property rental model provides an opportunity for its members to vacation globally in ultra-luxury homes along world renown Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses, beaches, mountains, and resort destinations, and earn income from their membership. In January 2020, the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club debuted its first private enclave of homes at the Bear’s Den at Reunion Resort, ready for memberships, in Kissimmee, Florida. For additional information, contact JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson at Orlando, FL, February 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club (JNRC) and Rentyl today announced its partnership to combine luxury vacations with the experience and comfort of resort living. With a platform that focuses on providing the best guest experience to members of the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club at Bear’s Den, Reunion, full access will be given to premium amenities and services, including: three golf courses, restaurants, tennis courts, a water park with a lazy river, and miles of walking and biking trails.“The Jack Nicklaus name stands for the very best, and the member’s vacation experience should be just that, the very best,” notes Rentyl Founder and CEO Nicholas Falcone. “The superior quality of Jack Nicklaus Residence Club products and amenities help drill home the essence of our brand standard of offering only the best, particularly in association with our owner services program provided by our subsidiary, Luxury Residential Resorts.”“Key development and industry growth initiatives marked by the introduction of our Income Producing Residence Club Model have stimulated the market and forged a natural progression toward a dynamic working relationship with Rentyl,” says JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson. “I believe Rentyl’s expert use of advanced technology in booking and management, combined with a disciplined approach to hospitality fundamentals, and over-the-top service, makes a critical difference in resort rental management. And, that makes them a natural partner for us.”Jack Nicklaus Residence Clubs offer the best vacation destinations in the world with an array of luxury properties and resorts. They also provide income producing resalable assets, flexible usage, and club buy back options overlooking the 17th and 18th fairways of the Jack Nicklaus Golf course. Properties at Bear’s Den offer a park view of Golden Bear Park with the Jack Nicklaus Traditions Course nestled around the Reunion resort water park.About RentylRentyl is an umbrella organization creating & managing premium vacation home resort brands that combine the comforts of a home with the services and amenities of a world class resort. These amenities and services include golf courses, swimming pools, tennis pavilions, water parks, activities programs, resort concierge, dining services to the homes, and much more. Rentyl’s portfolio includes properties at Encore Resort at Reunion; Bear’s Den at Reunion; Margaritaville Cottages; and Spectrum; with locations in Orlando and the Florida Keys. To learn more about the partnership between JNRC and Rentyl and plans for global expansion, email Rentyl at info@rentyl.com or visit www.rentyl.com About the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club (JNRC)The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club property rental model provides an opportunity for its members to vacation globally in ultra-luxury homes along world renown Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses, beaches, mountains, and resort destinations, and earn income from their membership. In January 2020, the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club debuted its first private enclave of homes at the Bear’s Den at Reunion Resort, ready for memberships, in Kissimmee, Florida. For additional information, contact JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson at craig@jacknicklausrc.com or visit www.jacknicklausrc.com