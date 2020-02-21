Eat Drink Dive Packages Kansas City's Local Best in One Tidy Directory

Press Releases Geiger Media Press Release Share Blog

Local business owners in Kansas City can apply for a free listing by emailing brenda@eatdrinkdive.com. Kansas City, MO, February 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Eat Drink Dive went live in January to dish on Kansas City's most popular local business attractions as well as the most obscure -- from Aixois to Weird Stuff Antiques. The online directory helps tourists and residents venture off trail to see the gritty good stuff as well as posh locally owned iconic venues.Eat Drink Dive Founder Brenda Geiger, a Kansas City PR veteran and healthcare executive, had a clear vision for this online local guide."There's more than enough big box stores and boxes being delivered to homes from God knows where. Family-owned businesses who have invested decades of blood, sweat, and tears needed to be spotlighted," Geiger says.With 3,217 restaurants and bars operating in Kansas City per the last census, and around one-third of them independently owned, Geiger sees a big PR opportunity."Packaging something small and making it into something big is what I do best," said Geiger."When great establishments like Fred P. Ott's, Californo's, Buddies, and Hall's on the Plaza close their doors, it's time to put your money where your mouth is and do something," Geiger says.While there are plenty of advocacy groups promoting Kansas City as a whole, Geiger says there is room for a niche directory. "The Visitors and Convention Bureau does a great job marketing the bi-state area. No one, is our promoting independents, until now."Local business owners in Kansas City can apply for a free listing by emailing brenda@eatdrinkdive.com. Contact Information Geiger Media

