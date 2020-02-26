Press Releases Lily Lisa Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Lily Lisa: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Lily Lisa Collection Holds Grand Opening on Beverly Drive

Lily Lisa Collection, Beverly Hills' New Star





Among all the accolades, Lily Lisa received a Certificate of Congressional Recognition for the Lily Lisa Collection from Congresswoman Judy Chu and a Certificate of Recognition from West Hollywood’s Mayor John D’Amico.



After a year and a half of planning, testing and developing her line of products, Lily Lisa found the perfect location in South Beverly Hills.



Inspired by Lily Lisa’s passion for fashion and beauty, the clothing, cosmetic and skin care brand is intertwined with the glamour of romance as the gowns in the Lily Lisa Collection are uniquely handcrafted and one of a kind. Combining the elegance and the extraordinary beauty of the evening gowns makes perfect sense for special events, parties, ballroom and Tango dancing.



Today’s woman is conscientious about her health and appearance. With that in mind, the Lily Lisa Skin Care Line, made with all-natural products, is the perfect choice even for sensitive skin. Lily Lisa's Cosmetic line, made with pure moisturizers and minerals, is the ideal companion product to achieve that flawless look.



This boutique offers handpicked and curated fashion for women to feel beautiful and confident in the clothes they wear. The glamour gowns are custom made and also available to rent. There are many unique and one of a kind items available to pique your interest at the Lily Lisa Collection.



“I’m very honored to have been invited to attend Lily Lisa Collection Grand Opening ceremony. On the same night, our United States President Donald Trump also had a fundraising event close by, causing traffic jams and police roadblocks around the area. When I arrived, Lily Lisa Collection was already crowded with VIP’s, celebrities, and important friends who had come out to support our Miss Lucky Lily’s business. Everyone should go to Lily Lisa Collection and check out the very distinctive items there.” - Chester Chong, Chairman - Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles.



“A wonderful grand opening of Lily Lisa’s new store, 'Lily Lisa Collection' in Beverly Hills! The glamourous gowns and natural skincare line wowed everyone, as did her generous delectable offerings and delicious wines! She dominated the red carpet like a superstar! Ever generous to her many adoring friends, she did her best to acknowledge everyone who attended this standing-room only, in-house special event! Paintings of her by friends were on full display. A great time was had by all lucky attendees!” - Singer, Pamela Clay



“It was an honor to share in the joy of such an amazing occasion. Lily Lisa has such a loving heart and it was felt by all her friends and guests. The grand opening celebration attracted dozens of celebrities, models, business owners and fashionistas. It was a great opportunity to network and mingle with a diverse group. I’m so proud to see Lily Lisa take this next step in her creative journey. Wishing her continued success." - Emcee, Stan Divranos



Accomplished artists, Bruce Bermudez and Min Li both have original works hung in the store. Bermudez’ lovely painting of Lily Lisa and Hurun of the Hurun Report (Chinese Luxury Group) is a reminder that Lily Lisa was twice named “Most Elegant Lady” as Hurun Report’s Ambassador to the Polo Cup.



Min Li, one of the Top Ten Chinese-American painters, has displayed his classic portrait of Lily Lisa at the store’s entrance. Min Li’s paintings and special orders are available for sale at Lily Lisa Collection.



The Lily Lisa Grand Opening Sponsors included: American Wine & Spirits; Honey Bubbles wine; H2om Water with Intention, Chocolates by Chok O Latta; Food by Israel Caro. Hair and make-up by Khatoon Beauty Salon; Gift Baskets from Christine Diep-Kim and Eddie Gray.



Lily Lisa’s excitement was palpable as she thanked each guest for coming to share the love, and she is grateful for unforgettable acts of love and friendship expressed at the Grand Opening. Said Lily Lisa: "Love is beautiful, Love is from my heart to yours.”



Location: Lily Lisa Collection

227 South Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Beverly Hills, CA, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lily Lisa, fashion icon, has opened her eponymous brand store, Lily Lisa Collection on So. Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills, CA. The Grand Opening & Very Special Ribbon Cutting ceremony was attended by VIP’s, long-term friends and business associates.Among all the accolades, Lily Lisa received a Certificate of Congressional Recognition for the Lily Lisa Collection from Congresswoman Judy Chu and a Certificate of Recognition from West Hollywood’s Mayor John D’Amico.After a year and a half of planning, testing and developing her line of products, Lily Lisa found the perfect location in South Beverly Hills.Inspired by Lily Lisa’s passion for fashion and beauty, the clothing, cosmetic and skin care brand is intertwined with the glamour of romance as the gowns in the Lily Lisa Collection are uniquely handcrafted and one of a kind. Combining the elegance and the extraordinary beauty of the evening gowns makes perfect sense for special events, parties, ballroom and Tango dancing.Today’s woman is conscientious about her health and appearance. With that in mind, the Lily Lisa Skin Care Line, made with all-natural products, is the perfect choice even for sensitive skin. Lily Lisa's Cosmetic line, made with pure moisturizers and minerals, is the ideal companion product to achieve that flawless look.This boutique offers handpicked and curated fashion for women to feel beautiful and confident in the clothes they wear. The glamour gowns are custom made and also available to rent. There are many unique and one of a kind items available to pique your interest at the Lily Lisa Collection.“I’m very honored to have been invited to attend Lily Lisa Collection Grand Opening ceremony. On the same night, our United States President Donald Trump also had a fundraising event close by, causing traffic jams and police roadblocks around the area. When I arrived, Lily Lisa Collection was already crowded with VIP’s, celebrities, and important friends who had come out to support our Miss Lucky Lily’s business. Everyone should go to Lily Lisa Collection and check out the very distinctive items there.” - Chester Chong, Chairman - Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles.“A wonderful grand opening of Lily Lisa’s new store, 'Lily Lisa Collection' in Beverly Hills! The glamourous gowns and natural skincare line wowed everyone, as did her generous delectable offerings and delicious wines! She dominated the red carpet like a superstar! Ever generous to her many adoring friends, she did her best to acknowledge everyone who attended this standing-room only, in-house special event! Paintings of her by friends were on full display. A great time was had by all lucky attendees!” - Singer, Pamela Clay“It was an honor to share in the joy of such an amazing occasion. Lily Lisa has such a loving heart and it was felt by all her friends and guests. The grand opening celebration attracted dozens of celebrities, models, business owners and fashionistas. It was a great opportunity to network and mingle with a diverse group. I’m so proud to see Lily Lisa take this next step in her creative journey. Wishing her continued success." - Emcee, Stan DivranosAccomplished artists, Bruce Bermudez and Min Li both have original works hung in the store. Bermudez’ lovely painting of Lily Lisa and Hurun of the Hurun Report (Chinese Luxury Group) is a reminder that Lily Lisa was twice named “Most Elegant Lady” as Hurun Report’s Ambassador to the Polo Cup.Min Li, one of the Top Ten Chinese-American painters, has displayed his classic portrait of Lily Lisa at the store’s entrance. Min Li’s paintings and special orders are available for sale at Lily Lisa Collection.The Lily Lisa Grand Opening Sponsors included: American Wine & Spirits; Honey Bubbles wine; H2om Water with Intention, Chocolates by Chok O Latta; Food by Israel Caro. Hair and make-up by Khatoon Beauty Salon; Gift Baskets from Christine Diep-Kim and Eddie Gray.Lily Lisa’s excitement was palpable as she thanked each guest for coming to share the love, and she is grateful for unforgettable acts of love and friendship expressed at the Grand Opening. Said Lily Lisa: "Love is beautiful, Love is from my heart to yours.”Location: Lily Lisa Collection227 South Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Contact Information TRC - The Right Connection

Norma Dalke

310-776-6368



Info@LilyLisaCollection.com

Attached Files

Judy Chu Certificate Certificate of Congressional Recognition from Congresswoman Judy Chu Filename: JudyChuCertificate.jpg

West Hollywood Mayor's Certificate Certificate of Recognition from Mayor John D'Amico of West Hollywood Filename: WestHollywoodMayorsCertificate.jpg

Lily Lisa with Chester Chong Chester Chong, Chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles Filename: LilyLisawithChesterChong.jpg

Lily Lisa Lily Lisa wearing Lily Lisa Collection Gown Filename: LilyLisa.jpg

Lily Lisa Collection Lily Lisa Collection Beverly Hills Filename: LilyLisaCollection.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lily Lisa