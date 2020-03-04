Eagle Environmental Services, LLC, Announces Merger with Press Rentals, LLC, Forming Eagle Dynamic

Press Releases Eagle Dynamic Solutions Press Release Share Blog

If you would like more information on Eagle Dynamic Solutions, LLC or a free consultation, please call Evan Morgan at (706) 860-7737, or email at emorgan@eagledynamicsolutions.com Evans, GA, March 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Eagle Environmental Services, LLC, a leading environmental and materials handling company out of St. George, SC, announced their merger with Press Rentals, LLC in Evans, GA, on March 3, 2020 to form Eagle Dynamic Solutions, LLC (EDS). Press Rentals, LLC is an innovative, expert-led hydraulic dredging and dewatering company servicing the contiguous United States. This strategic transaction brings together two complementary organizations to create a platform for growth, delivering significant benefits to employees and customers.Eagle Dynamic Solutions, LLC will offer world-class services in hydraulic dredging, separations, beneficial reuse and raw materials, materials handling and in-plant services, along with transportation and disposal to both the private and public sectors. Industries served will include power generation facilities, cement kilns, chemical plants, paper mills, food processors, mines, water and wastewater treatment plants, oil & gas producers.About Eagle Environmental Services, LLCEagle Environmental Services, LLC was founded in 1993 on the belief that they could save companies money by implementing creative beneficial reuse solutions. Eagle is a materials handling and environmental services company that provides comprehensive, cost efficient solutions to their partners. Their primary focus is developing turn-key solutions for industrial by-product management and sourcing alternative materials to cement kilns.About Press Rentals, LLCPress Rentals, LLC was launched in Evans, Georgia on July 19, 1993 by experts in the dredging and dewatering field who have a combined expertise of well over 50 years in a wide variety of mechanical dewatering applications and solutions. Press Rentals, LLC specializes in hydraulic dredging & solids dewatering services & equipment rentals.If you would like more information on Eagle Dynamic Solutions, LLC or a free consultation, please call Evan Morgan at (706) 860-7737, or email at emorgan@eagledynamicsolutions.com Contact Information Eagle Dynamic Solutions

